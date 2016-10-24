Promo: NOLA MASH The Lone Bellow 

Friday, November 18 | 7pm

The Brooklyn Brewery MASH is coming to New Orleans and kicking off a weekend of beer, food, art, and culture with a free concert by The Lone Bellow and The Rad Trads at the Joy Theater. Beer? Check. Live music? Check. Free admission? Check. Brooklyn Brewery and Timberland have taken care of all the details. All you need to do is RSVP!



Win a VIP Package

Gambit is partnering with Timberland and Brooklyn Brewery to give a lucky winner VIP access for (2) to the concert. If you take your beer and music seriously, fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.



Must be 21 to enter.