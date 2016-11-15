Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: Raise a Glass for Louisiana Flood Relief 

Presented by Coors Light

What if giving back to the community was as fun and easy as enjoying a refreshing pint of Coors Light? Introducing Pour for More. Now through December 9th, help raise 50,000 taps of Coors Light at participating bars, and you will support Coors Light’s donation of $50,000 to Louisiana Flood Relief.

How does it work? Coors Light is installing the first ever Smart Tap technology on their taps in bars throughout the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans areas. By utilizing Bluetooth and accelerometer technology, the Smart Taps will track every pour of Coors Light until they reach the goal of 50,000 pints.

For more information and to view the list of participating bars, click here.

