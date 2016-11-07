Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: Small Business Saturday Second Line 

sponsored by StayLocal

Saturday, November 26 | 12pm

StayLocal is kicking off the local holiday shopping season New Orleans style with a Second Line on November 26th to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a national shopping holiday that encourages consumers to shop local. Join the StayLocal krewe and Soul Brass Band from 12 - 2pm as they dance their way to four trailblazing businesses on historic St. Claude Avenue! Shop Small Santa will spread holiday spirit with swag, gift certificates and more.

Arrive early and stay late. The New Orleans Healing Center will host a pop-up market full of unique holiday gifts from 11am - 3pm. Bring the whole family and get a start on your holiday shopping.

This event is sponsored by American Express, New Orleans Healing Center, Gambit, Aquiana Springs, and LCIA and is free and open to the public.

New Orleans Healing Center
2372 St Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117

