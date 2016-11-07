Promo: Vineaux on da Bayou 

Saturday, November 12 | 2pm – 5pm

Vineaux on da Bayou, New Orleans’ largest small production wine tasting, is on November 12, 2016 at Pearl Wine Co. Sample 100+ wines from small family-owned brands from all over the world and dine on appetizers from local restaurants and vendors. Enjoy live music throughout the day and shop for treasures in the newly added art market. Proceeds from the event benefit the Greater Mid-City Business Association.

VIP Experience

For the true wine enthusiast, a VIP ticket grants you access to the Whitney Bank VIP Tasting Room with premium wines and catering by Ralph Brennan’s. Also, relax in the VIP lounge in Pearl Bar with exclusive live music performances.