Promo: Win tickets to every show at Hell Yes Fest (October 6-16, 2016) 

Hell Yes Fest, the Gulf Coast's largest comedy festival, is returning to New Orleans from October 6-16 at multiple venues throughout the city. This year's star-studded lineup includes Sarah Silverman, Nick Swardson, Hasan Minhaj, and many more. Be sure to check out the Joy Theater stage, sponsored by Gambit. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Feeling lucky? Fill out the form below for your chance to win tickets to every show (over 60!) taking place at multiple venues throughout New Orleans as part of the festival: an $800+ value!

