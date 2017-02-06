Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Review: Jelly's Last Jam at Le Petit 

A rollicking musical and portrait of Jelly Roll Morton

By
click to enlarge stage_rec-1.jpg

Photo by John Barrois

Jelly's Last Jam

• Feb. 9-10 & 12

• 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 3 p.m. Sun.

• Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, 616 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2081; www.lepetittheatre.com

• Tickets $15-$50

Ted Louis Levy collaborated with the extraordinary Gregory Hines to choreograph the original Broadway production of Jelly's Last Jam. Twenty-five years later, the master tap dancer assumes the lead in director Jackie Alexander's production at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre. The early jazz pianist and composer Jelly Roll Morton was a Creole born in the Faubourg Marigny before the turn of the 20th century and later claimed to have invented jazz.

  The musical is at once an entertaining romp, biography of a musical genius and exploration of black history at a tumultuous time.

  Jelly's Last Jam opened on Broadway in 1991 and was the first musical written and directed by an African-American that explored the contradictory experiences black performers faced in the entertainment industry. Although Ferdinand Joseph LaMothe (also seen as La Menthe), who came to be known as Jelly Roll Morton, was raised in a cultured, Creole home, speaking French and studying classical piano, he was disowned by his family after he was found playing bawdy music in a brothel.

  The show's brilliant script was written by George C. Wolfe, who also wrote Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, and Luther Henderson adapted Morton's music. The poetic language and rousing music reveal Morton's cultural ambivalence as well as his talents. At Le Petit, Tom Hook mimics Morton's swinging style on the keyboard while directing a seven-piece band.

  The story opens at the end of Morton's life, when he must deal with mistakes he has made, particularly casting aside his good friend Jack (Robert Diago DoQui) and lover Anita. Near death, he finds himself in a seedy club "somewhere between heaven and hell" with the mystical Chimney Man (Damien Moses), "concierge to your soul."

  "Yes, he of diamond tooth 'n' flashy threads; Yes, he who drinks from the vine of syncopation, but denies the black soil from which this rhythm was born," Chimney Man says.

  L.G. Williams II plays the rebellious, young Morton, defying his Gran Mimi (Mikhala Iversen) and embarrassing the family by sneaking off to dance halls. The Hunnies — the fabulous dancers Traci Tolmaire, who choreographed the work, Jarrell Hamilton and Ebony Johnson — wildly jitterbug, which was all the rage in Harlem in the early 20th century.

  The narrative traces the evolution of jazz as Morton first learns about the blues from Buddy Bolden (Kebron Woodfin). Singing in Bolden's club, Miss Mami (Tomeka L. Williams) belts out a stirring rendition of "Mississippi Water," reminding Morton, "They don't want you downtown, because just like yo' ass, your face is brown."

  A highlight of the show is Morton's love interest, the "full-lipped and sweet-lipped" Anita, performed by Idella Johnson, whose deep, sultry voice brings down the house in "Play the Music for Me."

  Jelly's Last Jam won several awards on Broadway, but its premise is undoubtedly better understood here in New Orleans. As Chimney Man says: "In telling the story of Jelly, ya gotta have grit to go with the gravy. Ya gotta have pain to go with the song."

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Jelly's Last Jam, Le Petit Theatre Du Vieux Carre

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

More by Mary Rickard

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Art of Jazz @ Marigny Opera House
    725 St. Ferdinand St. http://www.marignyoperahouse.org

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jelly's Last Jam @ Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre
    616 St. Peter St. http://www.lepetittheatre.com

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12

  • Gambit Pick
    Sweeney Todd @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Fri., Feb. 10 and Sun., Feb. 12

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation