Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016 Events » Art Review

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Review: Marking the Infinite at Newcomb Art Museum 

Abstract works from contemporary women artists from aboriginal Australia

By
click to enlarge art_rec-1.jpg

Marking the Infinite

• Through Dec. 30

Marking the Infinite: Contemporary women artists from aboriginal Australia

• Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University, (504) 865-5328; www.newcombartgallery.tulane.edu

Lately, there have been a lot of art shows in New Orleans featuring the work of women artists dealing with contemporary identity issues. This group exhibit of nine mostly elderly female Australian Aborigines artists takes a slightly different approach, focusing on Mother Nature. Their subjects range from flora and fauna to the sea, the stars and the heavens that typically comprise much traditional aboriginal art, but the inventive and personal touch these artists bring to those themes makes them true contemporary artists. The way these works often seem to parallel modern abstraction may be partly because they are from the holdings of contemporary art collectors Dennis and Debra Scholl. But it also is true that "modern art" has been profoundly influenced by tribal art since its inception.

  Nonggirrnga Marawili is a case in point. Her painted poles (pictured) hark to traditional aboriginal subjects like lightning, fire, water or rock and feature the angular, boldly rendered forms associated with German expressionism. But Marawili's work is, in her words, "coming from the heart and mind" rather than from the time-honored traditions of tribal elders. Angelina Pwerle's paintings (pictured, background) are made up of complex patterns of white dots on expansive minimal red or black fields. Her shimmering dots actually refer to the bush plum, a staple food associated with the visionary dream experiences of the "songlines" legacy of tribal traditions that unite the landscape and its bounty with the stars and the cosmos. Similar white dots on red expanses appear in Carlene West's paintings, but hers often surround elongated swatches of white representing a vast salt lake that figures prominently in the artist's personal experiences as well as in tribal legends, while also recalling modern Western pop abstraction. But the most radical departure would have to be Nyapanyapa Yunupingu's Light Paintings on acetate, a series of 124 drawings that morph and merge in computer-generated patterns governed by complex algorithms. Apparently not even the Australian nature spirits are immune to the digital age./p>

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Art Review »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Art Review

More by D. Eric Bookhardt

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Judy Kuhn @ NOCCA Riverfront
    2800 Chartres St. http://www.nocca.com

    • Thu., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Chris D'Elia @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Don Giovanni @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 9, 2:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Kenny Rogers @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Sat., Oct. 8

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation