Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 12, 2016 Food & Drink » New Orleans Restaurant Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Review: Part & Parcel in the Warehouse District 

A gourmet deli from Phillip Lopez excels with charcuterie.

By
click to enlarge Chef Michael Mericle makes gourmet sandwiches at Part &amp; Parcel.

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Chef Michael Mericle makes gourmet sandwiches at Part & Parcel.

where
611 O'Keefe Ave., Suite C-8, (504) 827-1090; www.partand- parcelnola.com

when
lunch and dinner daily

how much
moderate

what works
T.A.S.T.E. sandwich, Cajun potato salad

what doesn't
scant vegetarian options

check, please
charcuterie stands out at chef Phillip Lopez's modern delicatessen in the Warehouse District

A New York delicatessen can be a good place to find butcher-paper- swaddled Reuben sandwiches, glass display cases stacked with oily Italian cold cuts, surly counter service and coffee that resembles swamp water. Chef Phillip Lopez's new modern deli, Part & Parcel, doesn't have much in common with a corner bodega on Bleecker Street.

  Part & Parcel is located in The Paramount building in the burgeoning South Market District development. There are local touches throughout the menu, such as bread sourced daily from Gendusa's Bakery and Gracious Bakery. Dishes such as crab boil potato salad infuse the picnic standard with Creole flavor. Coffee comes from Chicago's esteemed third-wave roaster Intelligentsia Coffee, and because this is New Orleans, there is booze, including craft beer, wine by the glass and creative cocktails.

  Lopez is known for his handle on charcuterie, and cured meats are the heart of the operation here. Meats are the stars of the sandwich board, which doesn't pay vegetarians many favors.

  The pinnacle of the sandwich selection is the Corleone, a packed-to-the-rafters, messy creation that would bring a smile to any wiseguy's face. It features thick layers of wild boar prosciutto, salami, juicy roasted rosemary ham, provolone cheese, garlicky basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickled peppers on a seeded hoagie. The Hot P. on Rye features thick, salty slices of veal pastrami with a juniper and caraway sauerkraut mix, melted Swiss cheese and remoulade on thick slices of crusty rye bread.

  One can't miss the strong Italian theme. Both the Godfather and Angelina sandwiches are reminiscent of Sunday evening comfort food, with meatballs and fried eggplant, respectively, draped in thick Sicilian-style red gravy and mounds of molten mozzarella cheese.

  The devilishly good T.A.S.T.E. sandwich makes an excellent case for fried turkey, packing in layers of juicy meat, avocado wedges, tomatoes, sprouts and a fried egg. One bite into the sandwich sends yolk oozing into the crevasses of the crusty ciabatta bread, which is spread with smoky chipotle aioli. The indulgent mass is equal parts creamy, crunchy, spicy and salty.

  If there's a word the chefs and salumieres at Part & Parcel don't seem to know, it's restraint. Generally that works, but the Pirate's Catch sandwich is so heavy on shrimp and sauce gribiche that the more delicate flavors of lobster and shaved fennel are lost.

  There's a nice, though small, selection of salads, including an interesting Israeli couscous medley topped with grilled mahi-mahi and black garlic vinaigrette while cured cucumbers, herbs and feta cheese add body.

  If sandwiches aren't your thing (or if you happen to be on a gluten-free diet), beautifully assembled charcuterie platters arrive decorated with colorful house-made accoutrements, including strawberry mustard, pickled satsumas and mezcal-brined pineapple wedges. The kitchen staff shows attention to detail with the complementing items that matches its calling-card meat-curing skills.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More New Orleans Restaurant Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Restaurant Reviews

More by Helen Freund

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Hari Kondabolu @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • Sun., Dec. 18, 8 & 10:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation