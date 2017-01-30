Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 30, 2017 Events » Art Review

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Review: Siren Song and Gone Trucking at Barrister’s Gallery 

Works explore local connections to water and road trips

By
click to enlarge art_rec-1.jpg

Siren Song and Gone Trucking

• Through Feb. 4

• Siren Song: New works by Delaney Martin, Taylor Shepherd, Yotam Haber and Isabelle Hayeur

• Gone Trucking: New paintings by Myrtle von Damitz III

• Barrister's Gallery, 2331 St. Claude Ave., (504) 710-4506; www.barristersgallery.com

Visitors to this Siren Song expo may wonder why it sometimes looks like whimsical elves got high in a marine salvage yard. But seen in its totality — including Isabelle Hayeur's Castaway video, which was filmed at a marine salvage yard — the overall ambience is quite contemplative. New Orleans Airlift co-founder Delaney Martin's colorfully aboriginal totems and wall pieces cobbled from washed-up flotsam subtly resonate an evocative poetry of abandonment. In the gallery setting, their weathered forms mingled with surreal examples of maritime industry impediments look almost like archaeological artifacts from a lost civilization, which is what coastal Louisiana will be if we continue to let it wash away. Hayeur's panoramic and undersea video views of the rusting wreckage of once-proud vessels moldering in their watery graves comprise a morbidly beautiful elegy to the lost dreams of bygone industries. Sporadic marine radio chatter crackling from Taylor Shepherd's Odysseus and the Sirens installation adds to the pervasive aura of mystery.

  Siren Song is a prelude to a free April 8 performance of composer Yotam Haber's New Water Music by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and hundreds of area musicians. Set on Lake Pontchartrain and inspired by the classical 18th-century symphonic compositions of George Frederic Handel, New Water Music reflects New Orleans Airlift's and the Gulf Restoration Network's collaborative efforts to raise awareness of this city's uniquely maritime identity and the importance of our coasts and waterways.

  Artist Myrtle von Damitz III, who occasionally collaborates with New Orleans Airlift, has been living in Oregon, where her thoughts sometimes wander to endless highways. Gone Trucking is a small suite of paintings from the byways of her imagination, otherworldly scenes that suggest what Jack Kerouac and Odilon Redon might have concocted had they joined up for a road trip. In the absence of such time travel collaborations, von Damitz's paintings may be the next best thing.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Art Review »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Art Review

More by D. Eric Bookhardt

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Louis C.K @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jelly's Last Jam @ Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre
    616 St. Peter St. http://www.lepetittheatre.com

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation