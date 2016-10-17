Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 17, 2016 Events » Art Review

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Review: Treasure Things at Soren Christensen Gallery 

Collage, installations and works on paper by Audra Kohout

By
click to enlarge art_rec-1.jpg

Treasure Things

• Through October

• Collage, installations and works on paper by Audra Kohout

• Soren Christensen Gallery, 400 Julia St., (504) 569-9501; www.sorengallery.coma

Astrology is an approximate science that relies on poetic license, but its art world parallels are striking. Scorpio is identified with the mysteries of the psyche, and many of the most psychologically intense artists, including Pablo Picasso, Rene Magritte and Francis Bacon, were born under the Halloween sign. Audra Kohout can be added to that list. Her Treasure Things expo extends her role as a visionary of dark fairy tales for mature audiences, a talent facilitated by her way with visual innuendo. Her subjects initially can recall storybook characters, but then draw viewers into their complex little worlds and may reappear in their dreams. Typically cobbled from vintage doll parts and derelict objects — things once coveted but then cast aside — they live in the shadow realms of the psyche, where they radiate the wayward electricity of unrelated objects suddenly united into unlikely new creatures.

  We see this in works like Chariot, where sled dogs with doll heads pull the skeletal husk of a carriage bearing an armless but militant woman in a spiked helmet. Twin figures are common in Voodoo, but Kohout's protagonists often reflect the more northern European sensibilities seen in Sibling Rivalry (pictured), where youthful Nordic royals in bizarre horned helmets stare quizzically at a world they no longer recognize. Similarly, Jezebel is a bust of a haughty fairy tale stepmother whose toxic sense of entitlement epitomizes everyone inclined to blame the victim — here perhaps The Woodman, a nearby sculpture of a downcast paraplegic lad with animal ears and antlers. A collar and chain enable him to be dragged around on his wheeled dolly, and his Celtic aura is a reminder that the English once dominated the Irish before branching into Africa, Asia and the Americas. But most of these works deal with the subtler dualities of human nature and the tendency of some to dominate others, benignly or not, for reasons that remain elusive, paradoxical and mysterious if not eternal.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Art Review »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Art Review

More by D. Eric Bookhardt

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Toxic Avenger @ The Theatre at St. Claude
    2240 St. Claude Ave. http://www.thetheatreatstclaude.com

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 23, 9:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m. and Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

  • Gambit Pick
    Tig Notaro @ Joy Theater
    1200 Canal St. http://www.thejoytheater.com

    • Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    4000 Miles @ Ashe Cultural Arts Center
    1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 23, 2 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 30, 2 p.m. Continues through Nov. 5

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation