Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 20, 2017 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Rex and Zulu celebrate on Lundi Gras 

Live music and the arrival of Rex on the riverfront

By
click to enlarge events_rec.jpg

Photo courtesy Peggy Scott Laborde

Lundi Gras

• Feb. 27

• Lundi Gras Festival

• 10 a.m.-6:30 pm. Monday

• Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.

www.lundigrasfestival.com


• Lundi Gras at the Mississippi

• noon-6:30 p.m. Monday

• Spanish Plaza, Poyras Street at the Mississippi

www.riverwalkneworleans.com

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club holds its Lundi Gras Festival in Woldenberg Park and Rex, king of Carnival, and King Zulu meet at Spanish Plaza at 6 p.m.

  Zulu introduces its royalty and characters (Big Shot, Witch Doctor, Mayor, etc.) and presents live music on two stages in Woldenberg Park. The lineup features Rebirth Brass Band, Michael "Soulman" Baptiste, Dwayne Dopsie, DJ Jubilee, Tonya Boyd Cannon, Amanda Shaw and others. There also is a kids' stage. Food vendors include Ms. Linda Green, The Praline Connection, Jack Dempsey's Restaurant, Cafe Dauphine and others.

  There also is music at Spanish Plaza presented by The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk. The lineup features Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Big Sam's Funky Nation, King James & the Special Men and Cowboy Mouth. Rex arrives by train at 6 p.m. and is greeted by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. There also are fireworks.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More New Orleans Event Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in New Orleans Event Previews

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Krewe DeBauche Ball @ Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center
    2525 Burgundy St. http://www.sanctuarynola.org

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Lundi Gras on the Mississippi @ Spanish Plaza
    1 Poydras St.

    • Mon., Feb. 27, 12-6:30 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Red Beans Parade @ Marigny Opera House
    725 St. Ferdinand St. http://www.marignyoperahouse.org

    • Mon., Feb. 27, 2 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation