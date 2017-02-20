Rex and Zulu celebrate on Lundi Gras 

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club holds its Lundi Gras Festival in Woldenberg Park and Rex, king of Carnival, and King Zulu meet at Spanish Plaza at 6 p.m.

Zulu introduces its royalty and characters (Big Shot, Witch Doctor, Mayor, etc.) and presents live music on two stages in Woldenberg Park. The lineup features Rebirth Brass Band, Michael "Soulman" Baptiste, Dwayne Dopsie, DJ Jubilee, Tonya Boyd Cannon, Amanda Shaw and others. There also is a kids' stage. Food vendors include Ms. Linda Green, The Praline Connection, Jack Dempsey's Restaurant, Cafe Dauphine and others.

There also is music at Spanish Plaza presented by The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk. The lineup features Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Big Sam's Funky Nation, King James & the Special Men and Cowboy Mouth. Rex arrives by train at 6 p.m. and is greeted by Mayor Mitch Landrieu. There also are fireworks.