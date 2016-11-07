Where + wear: Sarah Killen Ellman, jewelry designer 

Tell us about yourself.

I'm originally from northern Louisiana, but I have lived in New Orleans since early 2005. I am the designer/creator behind Saint Claude, a New Orleans-based jewelry line. I have a spunky 3-year-old daughter named Rowan who wears a tutu every day, and my husband is Ben Ellman, a local musician and producer. We live in the Irish Channel.

How do you describe your personal style?

I honestly feel like I don't have one particular style. It really depends on my mood and where I'm headed. I dress for myself. I wear things that make me happy. New Orleans is such a fun place for that.

What are you and your daughter wearing to Celebration in the Oaks and where did you get the pieces?

I'm wearing a jumpsuit from our store, Saint Claude Social Club. The label is Hackwith Design, a line out of Minnesota. All their stuff is really great. Rowan is wearing a jumpsuit her grandmother knitted for her, a top from Pippen Lane and magenta shimmer Vans high-tops, of course.

What's inspiring you now?

The women of New Orleans are always inspiring me, especially after having a daughter. I am in awe of the ladies she gets to be surrounded by. New Orleans attracts such incredible, strong females. I feel lucky to call so many of them my friends.

What are your favorite places to shop in New Orleans?

I love Freda in the Warehouse District, and my cousin, Jensen Killen, is opening her store soon, called Sunday Shop. I already want everything in there. But right now, I'm biased be- cause my favorite place to shop is my own store. It's the one retail place in New Orleans with all of my favorite things under one roof. We opened Saint Claude Social Club (1933 Sophie Wright Place) in the Lower Garden District in September, and I'm in love with all our merchandise because it's such an eclectic array of awesome. It's co-own-ed by Margaret Sche and I, and Morgan Hanson helps out with everything else. We wanted Saint Claude Social Club to be more than just a shopping experience. We were inspired by women's clubs throughout history that were gathering places for females to support each other and share ideas. Saint Claude Social Club is a retail business, but it's also a place where we host events and workshops for local artists here in New Orleans.