Seven music festivals for fall 2016 

When the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience returns to New Orleans City park For its 18th annual event, it will run without founder Stephen Rehage, who left the company this year. Live Nation bought a majority share of the event in 2013. The festival also is prepped for weather — in 2015, Voodoo canceled its final day after heavy downpours soaked City Park's festival grounds.

Recent New Orleanians Arcade Fire top Voodoo's bill, among only a handful of recent U.S. dates for the art-rock band, which is prepping a studio album for 2017, its follow up to 2013's Reflektor. Also topping the bill is prog-metal band Tool, which performed at the Smoothie King Center in January, and Grammy Award-winning R&B artist The Weeknd. Other performers include G-Eazy, Band of Horses, Kevin Gates, Die Antwoord, Foals, Porter Robinson, Sean Lennon and Les Claypool's The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, DJ Mustard, Anderson, Paak & the Free Nationals, Shakey Graves, Wild Belle and many others. There are more than 65 acts on City Park's four stages.

The festival runs Oct. 28-30. Single-day admission is $70, three-day general admission tickets are $155 and three-day LOA VIP tickets are $450.

New to the New Orleans fall festival calendar is the Bear Creek Bayou Music Festival, which runs Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Mardi Gras World. The Flaming Lips, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Lettuce, Soulive, John Medeski and others are on the bill. The festival moved to New Orleans after eight years in Florida as the Bear Creek Music and Art Festival.

Also that weekend is Treme Festival, held Oct. 1-2 next to St. Augustine Catholic Church on Gov. Nicholls Street. Tank & the Bangas, Glen David Andrews, Kermit Ruffins, Little Freddie King and Shannon Powell, among others, perform at the free festival.

A dozen New Orleans artists perform at the free Gentilly Festival Oct. 7-9 — Leo Nocentelli headlines Oct. 7, Ivan Neville and Kermit Ruffins headline Oct. 8, and James Andrews performs Oct. 9. There's also food from 20 local restaurants.

Also that weekend is the Gretna Heritage Festival, which returns to downtown Gretna with six music stages. Kool & the Gang headlines Oct. 7, Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines Oct. 8, and Melissa Etheridge and LeAnn Rimes headline Oct. 9. The lineup also includes Lost Bayou Ramblers, Dumpstaphunk, the New Orleans Suspects and many others. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, and $45 for a weekend pass.

More than a dozen blues and R&B artists perform at the 11th annual Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, including The Suffers and Tab Benoit (Oct. 14), Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Taj Mahal and Alvin Youngblood Hart (Oct. 15), and Tucka and the Cedric Burnside Project (Oct. 16). The free festival is Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16 at Lafayette Square and also has an arts market and plenty of barbecue. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's festival is free, but there are $250 VIP passes that grant ticketholders access to seating and viewing areas, a bar, hospitality suite, catering and bathrooms.

Community Records drops "Block Party" from its annual festival for its ninth entry Oct. 22. The Community Records Festival at One Eyed Jacks samples the local label's roster and other DIY artists, including Gland, Slingshot Dakota, Dowsing, Ratboys, Pope, A Living Soundtrack and Sexy Dex & the Fresh, among others. Tickets to the daylong festival are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.