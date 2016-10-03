Skynyrd, Kool & the Gang, Etheridge and others headline Gretna Heritage Festival 

The Gretna Heritage Festival turns downtown Gretna into 25 blocks of festival grounds for three days, with five music stages, food and amusement rides.

Kool and the Gang headlines the music lineup on Friday. Lynyrd Skynyrd tops the bill on Saturday, and Melissa Etheridge (pictured) and LeAnn Rimes take the stage Sunday. The lineup also includes Lost Bayou Ramblers, Jon Cleary, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk, Amanda Shaw, New Orleans Suspects and others.

Attractions include an Italian village with Italian food, beer and music and a German beer garden with pretzels, sausages and German beer, wine and schnapps. There also are craft beer vendors, amusement rides, arts and crafts and more.

Admission is $20 at the gate and $45 for a weekend pass. Tickets are available in advance on the festival website for $15 for single days and $35 for a weekend pass. — WILL COVIELLO