Spotted Cat Food and Spirits opens inside New Orleans Healing Center 

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074; www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com) officially opened inside the New Orleans Healing Center Feb. 7.

The menu offers comfort food with ingredients sourced from the Gulf South, and breakfast is available all day. Shrimp and grits are topped with vegetables, a fried egg and tomato gravy. Fried chicken is served on buttermilk waffles with a vanilla-maple hot sauce. St. Claude sliders are served on brioche buns with caramelized onions, bacon aioli, cheddar cheese and sunny side up quail eggs. There also are breakfast arancini served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce, mini BLTs on focaccia rolls and bagel chips with pimiento cheese.

The restaurant is owned by Douglas Emmer, owner of the Frenchmen Street music club Spotted Cat, and Bradley Clement and Cheryl Abana-Emmer. Clement's brother, Rob Clement, is the executive chef. The cafe will host live music.

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits replaces Turkish restaurant Fatoush, whose owner, Fatma Aydin, will open Fatma's Cozy Corner in the Treme bar formerly home to Joe's Cozy Corner.

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.