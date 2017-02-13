Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 13, 2017 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits opens inside New Orleans Healing Center 

By
spotted_cat.jpg

Spotted Cat Food and Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-371-5074; www.spottedcatfoodspirits.com) officially opened inside the New Orleans Healing Center Feb. 7.

  The menu offers comfort food with ingredients sourced from the Gulf South, and breakfast is available all day. Shrimp and grits are topped with vegetables, a fried egg and tomato gravy. Fried chicken is served on buttermilk waffles with a vanilla-maple hot sauce. St. Claude sliders are served on brioche buns with caramelized onions, bacon aioli, cheddar cheese and sunny side up quail eggs. There also are breakfast arancini served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce, mini BLTs on focaccia rolls and bagel chips with pimiento cheese.

 The restaurant is owned by Douglas Emmer, owner of the Frenchmen Street music club Spotted Cat, and Bradley Clement and Cheryl Abana-Emmer. Clement's brother, Rob Clement, is the executive chef. The cafe will host live music.

  Spotted Cat Food and Spirits replaces Turkish restaurant Fatoush, whose owner, Fatma Aydin, will open Fatma's Cozy Corner in the Treme bar formerly home to Joe's Cozy Corner.

  Spotted Cat Food and Spirits is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Spotted Cat Food And Spirits, New Orleans Healing Center

More New Orleans Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Food News

More by Helen Freund

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Ligeti Split @ Tulane University
    Dixon Hall http://www.tulane.edu/~theatre

    • Wed., Feb. 15, 7 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Dave Chappelle @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Feb. 15-18, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation