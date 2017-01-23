Spotted Cat to open restaurant in February 

Frenchmen Street jazz and live music haunt The Spotted Cat Music Club (623 Frenchmen St., 504-943-3887; www.spottedcatmusicclub.com) will open an all-day breakfast joint, Spotted Cat Food & Spirits (2372 St. Claude Ave., Suite 130), inside the New Orleans Healing Center in February.

The restaurant will take over the space occupied by Fatoush, which closed earlier this month. Spotted Cat co-owner Douglas Emmer is behind the project, along with Bradley Clement and Cheryl Abana-Emmer. Clement's brother, Rob Clement, will be the executive chef. The menu will serve elevated comfort food.