The 2016-2017 second line calendar 

Sept. 25
Young Men Olympian Uptown
Oct. 2
Family Ties Downtown
Oct. 9
Prince of Wales Uptown
Oct. 15
Black Men of Labor Downtown
Oct. 16
Men of Class Uptown
Oct. 23
Original Four Uptown
Oct. 30
Women of Class Uptown
Nov. 6
We Are One Uptown
Nov. 13
Sudan Downtown
Nov. 20
Nine Times & 9SL Downtown
Nov. 27
Lady Buckjumpers and Men Buckjumpers Uptown
Dec. 4
Dumaine Street Gang Downtown
Dec. 4
West Bank Steppers West Bank
Dec. 11
New Generation Uptown
Dec. 18
Big Nine Downtown
Dec. 25
Lady Rollers and Men Rollers Uptown
