September 19, 2016

The 2016-2017 second line calendar 

Sept. 25
Young Men Olympian Uptown

Oct. 2
Family Ties Downtown

Oct. 9
Prince of Wales Uptown

Oct. 15
Black Men of Labor Downtown

Oct. 16
Men of Class Uptown

Oct. 23
Original Four Uptown

Oct. 30
Women of Class Uptown

Nov. 6
We Are One Uptown

Nov. 13
Sudan Downtown

Nov. 20
Nine Times & 9SL Downtown

Nov. 27
Lady Buckjumpers and Men Buckjumpers Uptown

Dec. 4
Dumaine Street Gang Downtown

Dec. 4
West Bank Steppers West Bank

Dec. 11
New Generation Uptown

Dec. 18
Big Nine Downtown

Dec. 25
Lady Rollers and Men Rollers Uptown

See www.bestofneworleans.com for Big Red Cotton's continuing coverage of New Orleans second-line community.


Seven music festivals for fall 2016
Fall A&E Preview

