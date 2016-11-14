The big bar guide: Abita Springs 

Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
Patrons enjoy sweeping views of the Tammany Trace or the original 15-barrel brew house. The pub offers a collection of exclusive Abita beers, with featured brews that change weekly. The menu includes dips, burgers, pasta and Cajun cuisine. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.
NEW ORLEANS
Algiers | Bywater
CBD/Warehouse District | Citywide
Faubourg Marigny | French Quarter | Lakeview
Mid-City/Treme/Gentilly | New Orleans East
Riverbend/Carrollton/University areas | Uptown
JEFFERSON PARISH EAST BANK
Harahan | Jefferson | Kenner | Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH WEST BANK
Gretna | Harvey
NORTHSHORE
Abita Springs | Bush | Covington
Madisonville | Mandeville | Slidell