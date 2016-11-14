The big bar guide: Bush 

Pontchartrain Vineyards
81250 Highway 1082, Bush, (985) 892-9742; www.pontchartrainvineyards.com; @PontchVineyards
The Northshore vineyard hosts Jazz'n the Vines concerts in spring and fall and a post-Thanksgiving concert on the following Saturday. Visitors to the vineyard can taste wines made here and are welcome to bring food to enjoy on the patio. Open Wed.-Sun. No food.
