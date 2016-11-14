Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

The big bar guide: Chalmette 

Brewster's
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.facebook.com/brewsterschalmette; @BrewstersRL
The bar has drink specials daily and domestic beers are $1.50 during daily happy hours. The popular Boom-a-lache cocktail is made with 32 ounces of three kinds of rum, fruit juices and cherries. The restaurant menu features burgers, steaks, appetizers and salads. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-close Sun.

MeMe's Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; memesbarandgrille.com
A natural stone bar and white tablecloth dining area provide an upscale setting for dining and drinking cocktails such as the signature MeMetini, lemon drop martini or fruity Tropical Breeze. The food menu includes steaks, seafood, oysters and more. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri.


