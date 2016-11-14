Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The big bar guide: Covington 

Columbia Street Tap Room
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.covingtontaproom.com
There are more than 30 beers on tap and 60 bottled beers at this neighborhood pub that also offers live music Thursday through Saturday. Burgers are the centerpiece of the menu and there's a courtyard. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Covington Brewhouse Tasting Room
226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, (985) 893-2884; www.covingtonbrewhouse.com; @CovingtonBrew
The brewery serves its regular and specialty brews on tap.Get free red beans and rice and $2 pints from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, and free tours of the brewery start at 11 a.m. Saturday. On weekends, food is available from food trucks serving cuisine ranging from barbecue to Greek food. The tasting room features sports on TV, darts and live music. Open Thu.-Sun. No food.


NEW ORLEANS
Algiers | Bywater
CBD/Warehouse District | Citywide
Faubourg Marigny | French Quarter | Lakeview
Mid-City/Treme/Gentilly | New Orleans East
Riverbend/Carrollton/University areas | Uptown

JEFFERSON PARISH EAST BANK
Harahan | Jefferson | Kenner | Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH WEST BANK
Gretna | Harvey

NORTHSHORE
Abita Springs | Bush | Covington
Madisonville | Mandeville | Slidell

OUTSKIRTS
Arabi | Chalmette

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Bar Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Bar Guide

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Lady Bunny @ Cafe Istanbul
    New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave. http://www.cafeistanbulnola.com

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Stop Making Sense @ Urban South Brewery
    1645 Tchoupitoulas St. http://www.urbansouthbrewery.com

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation