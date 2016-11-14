The big bar guide: Covington 

Columbia Street Tap Room
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.covingtontaproom.com
There are more than 30 beers on tap and 60 bottled beers at this neighborhood pub that also offers live music Thursday through Saturday. Burgers are the centerpiece of the menu and there's a courtyard. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Covington Brewhouse Tasting Room
226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, (985) 893-2884; www.covingtonbrewhouse.com; @CovingtonBrew
The brewery serves its regular and specialty brews on tap.Get free red beans and rice and $2 pints from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, and free tours of the brewery start at 11 a.m. Saturday. On weekends, food is available from food trucks serving cuisine ranging from barbecue to Greek food. The tasting room features sports on TV, darts and live music. Open Thu.-Sun. No food.
NEW ORLEANS
Algiers | Bywater
CBD/Warehouse District | Citywide
Faubourg Marigny | French Quarter | Lakeview
Mid-City/Treme/Gentilly | New Orleans East
Riverbend/Carrollton/University areas | Uptown
JEFFERSON PARISH EAST BANK
Harahan | Jefferson | Kenner | Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH WEST BANK
Gretna | Harvey
NORTHSHORE
Abita Springs | Bush | Covington
Madisonville | Mandeville | Slidell