The big bar guide: Covington 

Columbia Street Tap Room

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.covingtontaproom.com

There are more than 30 beers on tap and 60 bottled beers at this neighborhood pub that also offers live music Thursday through Saturday. Burgers are the centerpiece of the menu and there's a courtyard. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Covington Brewhouse Tasting Room

226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, (985) 893-2884; www.covingtonbrewhouse.com; @CovingtonBrew

The brewery serves its regular and specialty brews on tap.Get free red beans and rice and $2 pints from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, and free tours of the brewery start at 11 a.m. Saturday. On weekends, food is available from food trucks serving cuisine ranging from barbecue to Greek food. The tasting room features sports on TV, darts and live music. Open Thu.-Sun. No food.