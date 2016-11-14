The big bar guide: Faubourg Marigny 

13 Monaghan

517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com; @13monaghan

Plating a variety of tater-tot options that are the stuff of drunk-munchies legend, 13 offers breakfast all day with a particular focus on vegan/vegetarian fare. Enjoying its watering-hole role, locals gather here for everything from frozen Irish coffees to drafts of local beers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

30º/90º

520 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-2576; www.3090-nola.com

The geographically named bar features an upscale design of hand-hewn cypress beams, brick walls and polished concrete floors and bar tops. There's live music daily, an atrium patio with a projection screen of live music onstage and craft cocktails. Get 50-cent oysters during weekday happy hour and half-dollar wings from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

The AllWays Lounge & Theater

2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net

Nothing is taboo except for stuffiness at this play space featuring erotic poetry readings on Wednesday, drag bingo on Thursday, swing lessons on Sunday and burlesque shows throughout the week. Jazz bands play Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Pop-up restaurants supply street food throughout the week. Open Tues.-Sun. Food available.

Apple Barrel

609 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-9399

This longtime Frenchmen Street staple upgraded its intimate interior with an elevated viewing area to watch (for no cover charge) some of the best unsung local talent in funk, blues and rock. The intimate club's lack of pretense also extends to its drink prices. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Bamboula's

514 Frenchmen St., (504) 994-8461; www.bamboulas.com; @bamboulasnola

This hotspot for daily live music showcases Louisiana brews including Abita and Parish Brewing Company's Canebrake. Po-boys and standard bar fare are available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour Mon.-Fri. 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Big Daddy's Bar

2513 Royal St., (504) 948-6288

One of those Marigny hangs that's as much neighborhood dive as gay bar, Big Daddy's held down its corner long before the word gentrification was whispered around here. During the day and early evening, it's a joint for regulars; late at night, party people, scenesters and service-industry workers flock here. Open 24 hours daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and 4 a.m.-8 a.m. daily.

Blue Nile

532 Frenchmen St., (504) 948-2583; www.bluenilelive.com; @BlueNileLive

Now presiding over Frenchmen Street like a cool uncle, Blue Nile (a decade-plus residing at the former Dream Palace) brings in top touring talent from all genres in addition to standing weekly gigs with local favorites such as Little Maker (Thursday). Upstairs has a spacious balcony and music genres from emerging experimental acts to roots-reggae DJs booming deep into the night. Open daily No food.

Buffa's Bar & Restaurant

1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com; @Buffasbar

This 24-hour bar slings food and drinks to a rotating cast of offbeat locals and tourists. The back room hosts what it calls the "world's most open mic" on Wednesday, buffeted by other weekly listings for live music and entertainment. The regular menu features burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings and breakfast, with a special menu for Sunday's jazz brunch. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 a.m.-6 a.m. & 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Cafe Negril

606 Frenchmen St.; www.cafenegrilonfrenchmen.com

There's live music nightly and a dance floor that beckons everyone. A large mural of Bob Marley and a tropical atmosphere set a fun mood. The bar is fully stocked and lighted from the back, showcasing top-shelf liquors. There's also sports on TV and the food menu includes tacos, burritos, pizza and sandwiches. Open daily. Food available.

Check Point Charlie

501 Esplanade Ave., (504) 281-4847

Few institutions are as reliable as a 24-hour bar/laundromat in New Orleans. Checkpoint Charlie anchors the corner of Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue, offering no-cover music nightly, drinks at dive bar prices, bar food and a neighborhood washateria. Open 24 hours daily. Food available.

d.b.a.

618 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-3731; www.dbaneworleans.com; @dbaneworleans

The windowed booths inside d.b.a. offer superior people-watching. Crowds fill the wood-walled bar for regular music shows by John Boutte, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Treme Brass Band, Little Freddie King and others. Behind the bar, you'll find a great selection of spirits and 20 beers on tap. Open daily. No food.

The Dragon's Den

435 Esplanade Ave., (504) 940-5546; www.dragonsdennola.com; @dragonsdennola

Live music, DJs, comedy and burlesque shows draw a crowd to this Marigny bar, which has an opium den theme downstairs and a music room upstairs. There's reggae on Wednesday, Latin night on Friday and Church with Unicorn Fukr on Sunday. The Asian Kitchen serves food. Open daily. Food available.

Faubourg Wines

2805 St. Claude Ave., (504) 342-2217; www.faubourgwines.com; @faubourgwines

Now open seven days a week, Faubourg Wines invites customers in to enjoy wine flights from unique vintners paired with cheese from St. James Cheese Co. and fresh bread from Bellegarde Bakery. Expand your knowledge by joining the Explorers Club with the owner, who fills a box for members once a month with select bottles. Open daily. Food available.

Feelings Cafe

2600 Chartres St., (504) 446-0040; www.feelingscafebar.com; @feelingscafebar

The recently renovated restaurant and bar has a contemporary vibe, and the patio has been transformed into a courtyard lounge. There's a new appetizer menu and specialty cocktails made with house-infused vodkas and liquors. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St., (504) 267-0640; www.thefranklinnola.com

The romantic spot has low lighting, a sexy '70s ambience and interesting paintings to view. The cuisine is tropical-climate comfort food and cocktails include the hibiscus Caipirinha, a mix of barrel-aged cachaca, hibiscus and lime, and the Gustavo, a glass of tequila, bell pepper juice, agave and serrano peppers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Hi-Ho Lounge

2239 St. Claude Ave., (504) 945-4446; www.hiholounge.net; @HiHoNola

The club features comedy nights, live music (including a bluegrass picking party on Monday) and DJ nights such as DJ Soul Sister's Hustle party on Saturday. Food is offered by Fry & Pie. Open daily. Food available.

The John

2040 Burgundy St., (504) 942-7159

A toilet-adorned throwback to grittier times when Frenchmen Street wasn't considered such desirable real estate, The John pulls no punches and pours no weak drinks in its Mason jars. Play pingpong, watch a silent movie or curse the dawn — it's all here. Open 24 hours daily. No food.

Kajun's Pub

2256 St. Claude Ave., (504) 947-3735; www.kajunpub.com; @KajunPub

This karaoke hot spot is open 24/7, and there are more than 50,000 songs to which you can sing your heart out — or watch others do so. The bar has a selection of more than 350 spirits, and there's video poker and sports on TV. It is dog-friendly and has a courtyard. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Lost Love Lounge

2529 Dauphine St., (504) 949-2009; www.lostlovelounge.com; @LostLoveLounge

This casual neighborhood bar has pool tables and a jukebox. It hosts Comedy Catastrophe, a standup comedy show, on Tuesday and there's table seating in a back room where budget-friendly Vietnamese food is served until late. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Mag's 940

940 Elysian Fields Ave. (504) 948-1888; www.mags940bar.com

Though a chill spot, Mag's brags of making the hottest bloody marys in a city filled with spice. The secret, bartenders here say, is its selection of infused vodkas for use in its array of bloody mary options. Live entertainment includes a smattering of local faves (Mark Stone, BateBunda) and the weekly All-Star Covered Dish Country Jamboree, on Tuesdays. Open daily. No food.

The Maison

508 Frenchmen St., (504) 371-5543; www.maisonfrenchmen.com; @TheMaison508

With a bandstand right at its door on Frenchmen Street, this spacious music club with three stages draws in crowds with a mix of jazz, brass and funk bands, Cajun and zydeco music and more. The bar offers classic cocktails, including the Proud Mary, its spicy bloody mary. There's a Swingin' Jazz Brunch on Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Marigny Brasserie & Bar

640 Frenchmen St., (504) 945-4475; www.marignybrasserie.com

There are drink and food specials during football games, and live music daily. Local draft beers are available and craft cocktails include Ruthie's rum punch with coconut rum, tropical juices and Bacardi 151 and Mama's Moonshine, fresh mint with strawberry moonshine and house-made ginger lemonade. There's outdoor seating and Cajun cuisine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

The Mayhaw Bar at St. Roch Market

2381 St. Claude Ave., (504) 609-3813; www.strochmarket.com; @eatatstroch

At the back of the bright St. Roch Market is The Mayhaw Bar, a marble-top bar offering classic and original cocktails, Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boys and draft beer. The market hosts live music on Tuesday and Friday evenings and a jazz brunch Sunday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Mimi's in the Marigny

2601 Royal St., (504) 872-9868; www.mimismarigny.com; @mimismarigny

Mimi's recently expanded its hours to open at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, when you'll feel at home here slamming whiskey shots or sipping mimosas. Hip bar-trivia favorite Thinkin' with Lincoln is now here on Monday nights, another new tradition at this long-serving, casual neighborhood mainstay. Tapas served until 2 a.m. Sun.-Thurs., 4 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Open daily. Food available.

R Bar

1431 Royal St., (504) 948-7499; @RBarNOLA

The R Bar's grand tradition of offering a haircut and shot for $10 on Monday is joined by newer rituals of meeting at this legendary corner, including "Paint Along with Bob Ross" (led by a local artist, not the late bearded one of "happy trees" fame) and Friday evening shrimp boils in late fall that give way to crawfish boils, with both offered free to bar patrons. Open daily. No food.

Siberia

2227 St. Claude Ave., (504) 265-8855; www.siberianola.com; @siberiaNOLA

The club specializes in local and touring rock and underground music groups and hosts live music nightly. There also are burlesque and comedy acts, trivia games, a pool table and food by Kukhnya Slavic Soul Food. Eastern European bottled beers, PBR and Yuengling on tap are popular choices. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com

Snug Harbor has long enjoyed a reputation as the city's pre-eminent venue for live jazz. With two sets every night (8 p.m. and 10 p.m.) featuring home-grown talents such as Delfeayo Marsalis as well as international touring musicians, the club's bar and restaurant offer chill spots to gear up for (on unwind from) your live music experience. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

The Spotted Cat Music Club

623 Frenchmen St.; www.spottedcatmusicclub.com

Bring your dollars to this cash-only club, both to pay for your tippling habit and to tip the band. The bar hosts live music from afternoon to late-night every day. Expect to see dancers, and don't miss the upright piano in the ladies' room. Open daily. No food.

Three Muses

536 Frenchmen St., (504) 252-4801; www.3musesnola.com; @ThreeMusesNola

A changing small-plates menu pairs easily with an extensive wine list, beer or original cocktails such as The Other Redhead (Jameson Irish whiskey, Domaine de Canton, Ancho Reyes and orange bitters). Enjoy noshing in an intimate, elegantly decadent setting that hosts top-notch local jazz/blues musicians such as Linnzi Zaorski. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu.

VASO

500 Frenchmen St., (504) 272-0929; www.facebook.com/VASONola

The superlounge hosts live music nightly, and on Friday and Saturday, DJ K-One fills in during breaks between performances. The club also offers char-grilled oysters, file gumbo, jambalaya, catfish and a meat-rich take on red beans and rice. Open daily. Food available.