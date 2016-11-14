The big bar guide: French Quarter 

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

David White mixes a cocktail at 21st Amendment in the French Quarter.

21st Amendment

La Louisiane, 725 Iberville St., (504) 378-7330; www.21stamendmentnola.com

Step into this bar and feel the ambience of a Prohibition-era speakeasy, with tommy guns and framed photos of mobsters covering the walls inside the 1880s building. The Canned Heat cocktail combines basil, jalapeno-bell pepper tequila, ginger liqueur and lime. There's live music daily. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7p.m. Mon.-Thu.

The Abbey Bar

1123 Decatur St., (504) 523-7177

With its jukebox and 24-hour open doors, this ultra-casual watering hole is a longtime locals' hangout on lower Decatur Street, has seating outside and serves free food on holidays. There's a $5 shot and a beer special every day. Open 24 hours daily. No food.

Alibi Bar & Grill

811 Iberville St., (504) 522-9187; www.alibineworleans.com

Fabulously and unabashedly scandalous to the point of making the pages of Playboy magazine as one the city's best bars, Alibi offers plenty of excuses to take the party deep into the night, when a colorful cast of Quarter chargers converge here to enjoy anything from a post-shift burger to stiff drinks to hard-to-find imported beers among the selection of 150-plus brews. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

American Sports Saloon

1200 Decatur St., (504) 300-1782

While the NFL package here allows guests from all over to root for the home team, Who Dats are invited to the Black and Gold Room: a spacious, airy and bright second-floor space adjoining what's reportedly the largest gallery (balcony on support poles) in the Quarter. Tile floors and pressed-tin ceilings complete the historic charm. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Arnaud's French 75 Bar

813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com; @thefrench75

The Golden Age of Paris meets Creole spice at this century-old New Orleans institution, which still attracts a sophisticated crowd. The bar may be vintage, but it's home to innovative concoctions such as The Contessa, a Negroni veriation spun from fresh, house-made ingredients. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m-5:30 p.m. Friday.

Attiki Bar and Grill

230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com

Sip a cucumber mojito or the popular raspberry truffle (Champagne with raspberry, flaming arak, Bouchard wine and chocolate wine) while watching belly dancers on Friday and Saturday. The bar also has wines from around the world, martinis and beer. There's a hookah bar and a menu of Mediterranean food served until 4 a.m. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Aunt Tiki's

1207 Decatur St., (504) 680-8454

It's divey enough to be interesting but chill enough to meet a co-worker for a post-shift beer. Aside from some funky backroom furniture, Aunt Tiki's doesn't have much of a tiki theme. Instead it looks like it's always decorated for Halloween, which may attract its colorful regulars, who come in to play the jukebox, video poker and get a shot and a beer. Open 24 hours daily. No food.

B.B. King's Blues Club

1104 Decatur St., (504) 934-5464; www.bbkings.com/new-orleans; www.bbkingsnola

There's live blues music daily and the dance floor is always open at this restaurant and bar, which serves Southern comfort food such as shrimp and grits, barbecue ribs, burgers and po-boys. B.B. King's Blues Club All-Star Band is a regular, playing danceable blues, soul, jazz and rock 'n' roll. Open daily. Food available.

Backspace Bar & Kitchen

139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com; @backspacenola

A tribute to the great authors and the drunks of literary fame, the bar is cozy like a library, with comfortable seating and lots of corners. Leather chairs by the "fireplace" add class, but the bar serves affordable beer on tap and a selection of traditional cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Bar R'evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com; @RevolutionNOLA

The "liquor library" at this restaurant bar displays ingredients to craft cocktails inspired by drinks from the pre-Prohibition era against lacquered red walls and an indigo-stained wood bar. Bartenders update classic drinks such as absinthe cocktails and cobblers by using small-batch spirits, house-made bitters and ratafias. There also are French-inspired fruit cordials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Bar Tonique

820 N. Rampart St., (504) 324-6045; www.bartonique.com; @bartonique

The U-shaped bar at this lounge across from Armstrong Park serves specialty cocktails, including the popular Moscow Mule, Frenchmen's Dark & Stormy and Pimm's Cup. Bartenders use house-made tonic water, juices and syrups. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Batch

800 Iberville St., (504) 586-0800; www.frenchquarterhyatt.com; @BatchNOLA

Batch Barrel Bar uses house-infused liquors in a variety of specialty cocktails. Offerings include "flask service," a 12-ounce take-away flask filled with your choice of infused liquor and setups. You also can order "barrel service" for any specialty cocktail, making it big enough for a group. There's live music Friday and Saturday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Bayou Burger & Sports Company

503 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4256; www.bayouburger.com; @BayouBurger

The restaurant screens sports on several TVs, serves specialty burgers and beer, wine and cocktails. There's a large balcony for watching Bourbon Street action. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Beach on Bourbon

227 Bourbon St., (504) 523-3800; www.beachonbourbon.com

More an oasis than a beach, the bar features a central brick courtyard surrounded by a stage for live music or DJs, TVs for sports viewing, private party areas with VIP bottle service and more. Large three-shot cocktails are served in plastic buckets. Happy hour features three-for-one shots. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.

Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29

321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com; @Latitude29_NOLA

The restaurant and bar is a charming tiki haven with a cocktail menu developed by owner Jeff "Beachbum" Berry after 20 years of researching lost exotic cocktails. The Latitude 29 is made with eight-year Demerara rum, passion fruit puree, Madagascar vanilla syrup, orange, pineapple and lemon. Bum's Rush mixes blanco tequila, American apple brandy, honey, lime and orange. There also are communal drinks for groups of two to eight. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Beerfest

410 Bourbon St., (504) 524-9630; www.beerfestnola.com; @beerfestnola

Get a free shot of Fireball with every beer purchase at this pub, which has 72 brews on tap. The decor is no-nonsense rustic, with worn wooden floors, wood and exposed brick walls and plenty of stools at the bar. Open daily. No food.

Black Duck Bar

Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661;www.palacecafe.com; @palacecafe

The rum capital of Dickie Brennan's empire boasts a collection of 150 rum-based selections, from classic daiquiris to Planter's Punch (rum and vanilla brandy with citrus). The bar is on the second floor at Palace Cafe and the kitchen provides savory charcuterie to balance the sweet drinks. Happy hour features live music. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Black Penny

700 N. Rampart St., (504) 304-4779

The hanging signs on Rampart and St. Peter streets that read "Black Penny" note explicitly that this joint is a neighborhood bar. In addition to offering a low-key vibe for Quarter rats, the bar also serves a wide variety of canned craft beers. The Old Portage pops up to serve food every other Saturday. Open daily. No food.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Classic martinis from The Bombay Club in the French Quarter.

The Bombay Club

830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com; @bombayclubnola

Dark woods and plush leather seating give this bar an English club ambience, and nightly live jazz performances and a menu of more than 50 specialty cocktails and top-shelf liquors keep things fun. Happy hour features $4 small plates including boudin rangoon, Cajun poutine and pork belly tacos. The restaurant offers European-inspired Louisiana dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Bourbon Bad Boys

632 Bourbon St., (504) 442-3223; www.bourbonbadboys.com; @bourbonbadboys

The club hosts an all-male revue of exotic dancers/strippers. The dancers perform on a stage on the main floor, and VIP rooms and private dances are available. Beer, cocktails and wines are available. Open Thu.-Mon. No food.

Bourbon Cowboy

241 Bourbon St., (504) 231-8519; www.bourboncowboy.com

The Wild West meets Carnival at this year-round party room, which features beads, balconies and a mechanical bull. TVs surround the bar for game-time viewing. The bar opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon Friday through Sunday. Daily happy hour features three-for-one drinks until 9 p.m. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.

Bourbon Heat

711 Bourbon St., (504) 324-4669; www.711bourbonheat.com

From the throb of the dance hall to the refreshing courtyard, this club exemplifies the combination of raucous fun and historic charm in the French Quarter. DJs play daily from 11 a.m-9 p.m., and Cajun cuisine is available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com; @BourbonHouse

Choose from more than 160 American whiskeys, as well as a menu of craft cocktails, wine on tap and craft beers. The signature frozen bourbon milk punch features house-made vanilla gelato and Old Forester bourbon. Noshing items include oysters, shrimp, crab and redfish. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Bartender Erick Martin puts the finishing touch on a Phoenix Rising at Bourbon O in the French Quarter.

Bourbon O Bar

730 Bourbon St., (504) 571-4685; www.bourbono.com; @BourbonOBar

The bar focuses on classic New Orleans cocktails, including a Ramos gin fizz that's shaken for six minutes, an absinthe drip, Sazerac, Grasshopper, French 75 and Hurricane. There's live traditional jazz nightly. Mini muffuletta baskets, gumbo and jambalaya are on the menu. Open daily. Food available.

Bourbon Pub & Parade

801 Bourbon St., (504) 529-2107; www.bourbonpub.com; @bourbonpub

French doors open onto Bourbon and St. Ann streets at Bourbon Pub, a good place to observe passersby, drink and watch music videos on TV. Dance, sing karaoke and watch burlesque and drag shows at Parade upstairs. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

Brennan's Roost Bar

417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com/the-roost.php; @BrennansNOLA

The bar offers a posh yet relaxed environment for savoring each sip and bite. Signature drinks include the hibiscus Pimm's Cup and Caribbean milk punch (bourbon, rum, cream and vanilla). Bar snacks include escargot grilled cheese. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.

The Burgundy Bar

The Saint Hotel, 931 Canal St., (504) 522-5400; www.theburgundybar.com

The Burgundy Bar features dark woods, bordello-inspired decorative accents , plenty of seating and an extensive beer, wine and cocktail menu. There's free live music Wednesday through Saturday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Cafe Beignet

311 Bourbon St., (504) 586-8777; www.cafebeignet.com; @cafebeignetNOLA

The cafe features live music daily, starting in the morning, and it serves breakfast and beignets all day and has gumbo, seafood, po-boys and sandwiches. The Southern mango daiquiri blends Southern Comfort and mango puree and freezes it. The Satsuma Crush is made with Bayou Satsuma rum, pineapple and cranberry juices and a splash of soda. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Cafe Giovanni's Belli Baci Lounge

117 Decatur St., (504) 529-2154; www.cafegiovanni.com

Plush red decor and intimate seating make this a romantic spot for drinks before dinner or a nearby show or a nightcap before heading home. Cocktails are mixed with house-made simple syrups and freshly squeezed fruit juices. Chef Duke's bloody mary is a popular starter. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5:30-7 p.m. daily.

Cafe Lafitte in Exile

901 Bourbon St., (504) 522-8397; www.lafittes.com

The oldest continuously open gay bar in New Orleans offers karaoke on Wednesday and a dance-all-night disco party on Sunday. The very potent Purple and bloody marys are popular choices at this 24/7 watering hole. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Cafe Soule

720 St. Louis St., (504) 304-4636; www.cafesoule.com; @cafesoule720

Cafe Soule is housed in a four-story mansion constructed in 1830. The kitchen serves a fusion of French and Louisiana cuisine (service ends at 10 p.m.) and the bar offers a signature cocktail menu. The Seven Pear Sour combines pear-infused vodka, thyme syrup, lemon and grapefruit bitters. The Peach Thyme Old Fashioned is made with Bulleit bourbon, peach puree, thyme, lemon and bitters. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu.

Cane & Table

1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com; @caneandtable

Come in for the Cajun-infused Caribbean food and stay for proto-tiki cocktails. The Boss Colada is a tall drink of fresh pineapple, lime and Baska Snaps (a Swedish aquavit infused with wormwood). Labat's planter's punch, named for 17th-century priest Jean-Baptiste Labat, has three kinds of rum, Caribbean spices and lime. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com; @carouselbar

The venerable Carousel Bar got a facelift a few years ago, but the famous rotating bar — with its hand-painted horses and Tivoli Gardens lighting — remained the same. There's a menu of New Orleans Saints-inspired drinks and classics like the Sazerac, which have been served here for decades. Open daily. Food available.

Carriageway Bar at Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com

The Carriageway Bar sits within the Court of Two Sisters restaurant in the French Quarter, and there's live local music in the courtyard during the restaurant's daily jazz brunch. Food is available at the bar beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sip a classic French 75 before sampling small plates featuring blackened alligator and jalapeno bacon-wrapped duck. Open daily. Food available.

Cat's Meow

701 Bourbon St., (504) 523-2788; www.catskaraoke.com; @catskaraoke

You don't need perfect pipes to rock the stage at Cat's Meow. Whether you prefer Nirvana, Nas or Nine Inch Nails, step into the shoes of your favorite artist while the packed dance floor sings along. For liquid courage, Hurricanes are a popular option. Open daily. No food. Happy hour daily opening-8 p.m.

Chartres House

601 Chartres St., (504) 586-8383; www.chartreshouse.com; @chartreshouse

The restaurant serves New Orleans classics like blackened shrimp, Cajun jambalaya and crawfish etouffee. There's an extensive selection of local and international beer, and a balcony and courtyard for lounging outdoors. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Claire's Pour House

233 Decatur St., (504) 558-8980

There's a large selection of craft beers and wines by the glass as this casual hangout. A jukebox provides music, there's video poker, free Wi-Fi and dogs are welcome. Pabst Blue Ribbon draft and Miller High Life bottles are always $2, and well drinks are always $4. Open daily. No food.

Coop's Place

1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net

Don't be the guy who comes into Coop's and orders a mojito, causing a scramble for mint in the kitchen and under-breath rants from Coop's drink slingers. Come to Coop's for tastes of Louisiana, such as spicy bloody marys, seasonal Abita brews and the kitchen's famed rabbit and sausage jambalaya. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Copper Monkey Grill

725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; wwwcoppermonkeygrill.com; @monkey_copper

The neighborhood bar and restaurant always offers service industry specials and late-night food service (until 6 a.m.), including hand-formed burgers, gumbo, etouffee and more. The bar features a large selection of absinthe and cocktails include Spank the Monkey, which comes in a large bowl for sharing with friends. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

The Corner Pocket

940 St. Louis St., (504) 568-9829; www.cornerpocket.net

The big draws are men dancing on the bar and strong cocktails. There's always something interesting going on, like Friday's New Meat Amateur Striptease Contest (winners get $100). Saturday features the 15-member All Boy Revue, and there's a Barry Bareass Dancer of the Week Contest with a $50 prize. A signature cocktail is Anthony's Big Gay Fruity Drink: a half-shot each of Midori and Malibu, a drizzle of Absolut Mandarin, pineapple and orange juices and 7Up. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-7 p.m. daily.

Cosimo's French Quarter Bar

1201 Burgundy St., (504) 522-9715; www.cosimosbar.com

As unassuming as it is historic and beloved, Cosimo's has a cast of beatific beauties behind the bar capable of taking care of quiet cocktail dates or newfound barstool buddies. Take advantage of $2 tacos on Tuesday, or watch the Black and Gold with eye openers like $3.50 mimosas, $5 hand-assembled bloody marys and $6 specialty cocktails. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

The French Quarter's only microbrewery offers live jazz nightly, monthly art exhibits, 17 barrels of home-brewed beers and New Orleans-style dishes. Featured brews include the malty Black Forest, Vienna-style Red Stallion, light Old World pilsner, golden Weiss beer and a specialty brew each month. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Crossroads at House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/crossroads; @HOBNOLA

The big music hall on Decatur Street directly connects to the House of Blues restaurant, a folk art-filled dining room that spills outdoors into the covered Voodoo Garden. Diners can enjoy live music, comedy shows and live band karaoke. There's a gospel brunch Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. daily.

The Davenport Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., (504) 670-2828; www.ritzcarlton.com/ neworleans

Jeremy Davenport and his jazz combo take the stage at this swanky hotel lounge performing American standards four nights a week. There's a dance floor, but there also are plenty of comfortable seating options and a menu of cocktails including the signature Crescent City Cooler or Cabildo Twist. The bar offers small plates and desserts. Open daily. Food available.

Deja Vu Bar and Grill

400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served 24/7 at this restaurant and bar, which features sports on TV and $5 bloody marys. There is beer, wine and popular drinks like the Irish Car Bomb, Long Island Tea, Jaeger Bomb and Screwdriver. Open 24 hours daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hours 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Deja Vu Showgirls

226 Bourbon St., (504) 525-5801; www.dejavuneworleans.com

The club features three stages on the main floor where dancers perform, as well a VIP lounge with a private stage. Upstairs there are several Champagne rooms and a balcony overlooking Bourbon Street. Open daily. No food.

Desire Oyster Bar

Royal Sonesta, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar; @DesireOysterBar

A tin ceiling and black-and-white checkered floors are holdovers in a recently renovated space with a new contemporary bar, highboy tables and a char-grill station for oysters. The hurricane is the most popular drink, and here it's made with fresh passion fruit juice. The food menu includes shrimp and grits, gumbo, crawfish and blackened catfish Lafitte. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Deuce McAllister's Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap

Wyndham New Orleans, 132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com; @olesaintnola

Memorabilia from former New Orleans Saint Deuce McAllister's football career decorates the interior of this bar inside the Wyndham New Orleans hotel. Ole Saint features a large selection of local, regional and national craft beers and serves Southern coastal cuisine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse

716 Iberville St., (504) 522-2467; www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com; @dbsteakhouse

The bar at this clubby steakhouse has a cocktail menu featuring house takes on classics such as the Moscow Mule (vodka, cognac, lime juice, ginger beer), and Manhattan (Benchmark bourbon, Dolin sweet vermouth, Reagan's orange bitters). There are TVs for sports viewing. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Doris Metropolitan

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com; @DorisMetNOLA

On an unassuming corner near Jackson Square, this temple to the glory of beef has a swanky bar perfect for cocktails, even if you're not indulging in one of Doris' dry-aged steaks. Order a red wine (there's plenty by the glass) and pair it with tuna, Chateaubriand tartare or the impossibly rich Doris burger. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Empire Bar at Broussard's Restaurant

819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com; @BroussardsNOLA

The elegant spot has a marble-top bar, a lush courtyard and a Napoleonic ambience. Traditional absinthe service is available 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and craft cocktails include the Napoleon: Tiffon X.O. cognac, Dubonnet Rouge, Bittermens Amere Nouvelle and Mandarine Napoleon Grande Liqueur Imperiale. Small plates are available for $5 during happy hour. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Bartender Tommy Weser offers a patron a fresh drink at Erin Rose in the French Quarter.

Erin Rose

811 Conti St., (504) 522-3573; www.erinrosebar.com

With decor that's a tip of the hat to all things Irish, the neighborhood bar offers Wake Up and Live drink specials during an early happy hour, and frozen Irish coffee is a popular drink. Killer PoBoys provides dining fare Wednesday through Monday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fais Deaux Deaux/ NOLA Fishbowl

325, 327, 411 and 420 Bourbon St.

Fais Deaux Deaux dispenses the alcohol and Bourbon Street becomes the ballroom at the walk-up bar with four locations on Bourbon. A fishbowl filled with a hurricane, $3 beers and shots of Jameson and Patron are the most popular drinks. Open daily. No food.

Felipe's French Quarter

301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola

The Mexican restaurant offers margaritas frozen and on the rocks, or try something from its Made in LA drink menu, which features cocktails made with Louisiana ingredients, including the Oryzing Sun made with Oryza gin from Thibodaux, grapefruit, Campari, and jalapeno simple syrup. There's a full menu of Mexican dishes. Wednesday features margarita specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar

739 Iberville St., (504) 522-4440; www.felixs.com

The casual 70-year-old restaurant and bar is in the heart of the French Quarter and is rich in New Orleans neighborhood ambience. Sit in the oyster bar and watch shuckers open your bivalves as you sip a local beer or the bar's popular bloody mary. The cuisine is seafood and oyster dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Funky Pirate

727 Bourbon St., (504) 523-1960; www.thefunkypirate.com

The blues club stages live music nightly and screens sporting events on an 80-inch screen, which airs pirate movies when there aren't games to watch. Music starts early (2 p.m. or 4 p.m.) and runs late. Featured drinks include The Shark Attack, Hand Grenade and Horny Gator. Hot nuts and snacks are available. Open daily. Happy hour open-8 p.m. daily.

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com; @gwfins

The cocktail lounge serves creative drinks and a full dinner menu. The Redemption is made with Redemption rye, rosemary, orange bitters, blackberries and nectar. The changing dinner menu includes items such as lobster dumplings, halibut and sea scallops and crispy pork belly. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak

215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com; @Galatoires33

The custom-built arched bar and crystal chandeliers provide a fitting ambience for patrons to sip classic craft cocktails including the French 33, made with blueberry vodka, Creme Yvette, lemon juice, sparkling wine and a lemon twist, or an 1840 Sazerac, a mix of Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, sugar cane syrup, Peychaud's bitters and Legendre herbsaint liqueur. The menu includes buffalo quail, steak tartare and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Gold Mine Saloon

701 Dauphine St., (504) 586-0745

Dance until dawn at this local late-night hub. Take a break from the packed dance floor and check out the establishment's collection of vintage video games, or grab a round of the saloon's signature flaming Dr. Pepper shots. Open Wed.-Sat. No food.

Golden Lantern

1239 Royal St., (504) 529-2860

The dog-friendly (or is that hair-of-the-dog) bar features live music Friday through Sunday, drag performances and liberal happy hours. It's also a longtime home to Southern Decadence events. Bloody marys are a specialty. Open daily. Happy hour 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GrandPre's

834 N. Rampart St., (504) 267-3615; www.grandpres.com

Stop in for a bloody mary, and stay for a show. The French Quarter lounge presents The Marvelous Show, a drag, burlesque and variety showcase monthly. Patrons also can belt it out at karaoke on Wednesday and play trivia on Thursday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-9 p.m. daily.

Hard Rock Cafe

125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com; @HardRock_NOLA

The walls of this chain restaurant and bar are filled with rock 'n' roll memorabilia, and the menu is American cuisine with local specialties. There are interactive live music shows from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, and music videos play on TVs around the bar all the time. Hard Rock Hurricanes are hand-crafted, and happy hour features $3 bloody marys and mimosas. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 10 a.m.-noon Sat.-Sun.

Harry's Corner

900 Chartres St., (504) 524-1107

This cash-only neighborhood dive is SEC central for locals and tourists alike, who stop in to catch football games on TV or play a few rounds of video poker. The dog-friendly spot always keeps treats on hand for customers' canine companions. Open daily. No food.

Hermes Bar at Antoine's

725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com; @antoinesnola

Decorated with a Mardi Gras theme, the Hermes bar keeps things light with classic cocktails like the Sazerac, Pimm's Cup and French 75, as well as a menu of po-boys and dishes from Antoine's Restaurant. Happy hour features $2 domestic beers and other specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans/restaurant; @HOBNOLA

Comedy shows and live music are showcased every night at this American/Creole restaurant, which is decorated with a wealth of folk art. Specialty cocktails include the popular Insane Hurricane. On Friday, all sparkling wines are half off. Diners who eat here before a concert get to "pass the line" to get into the event. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Huck Finn's Cafe

135 Decatur St., (504) 529-8600; www.huckfinnscafe.com

With multiple TVs situated around this casual, inviting space, Huck Finn's is a popular place for for locals and tourists to watch sports. Signature drinks include a Cajun bloody mary, hurricanes, other cocktails and beer. The menu includes Cajun and Creole dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Ice House Bar

Hotel Provincial, 1024 Chartres St., (504) 581-4995; www.hotelprovincial.com

Inside the elegant Hotel Provincial in the French Quarter is a hidden gem: a refined lounge with an intimate bar and table seating and menu of craft cocktails. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Jax Brewhouse

620 Decatur St., (504) 333-6914; www.jaxnola.com; @jaxbrewhouse

Formerly known as Jackson Brewery Bistro Bar, Jax Brewhouse is a spacious, two-story, go-to spot for cocktails and South Louisiana beer served in a laid-back but festive atmosphere that includes an outdoor space overlooking the Mississippi River. Jax also hosts comedy shows on Wednesday (December through June) and live music on weekends. The full restaurant menu includes seafood, American bar fare and local dishes. Open daily. Food available.

Jazz Cafe

209 Decatur St., (504) 267-3314; www.jazzcafenola.com; @jazzcafenola

The cozy bar serves a full range of beer and cocktails, and local musicians perform six nights a week. Breakfast is served all day, the cuisine is Creole, and bar bites include fried pickles. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

The Jazz Playhouse

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2299; www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse; @JazzPlayhouse

The club features a variety of jazz musicians nightly, and there's a burlesque performance at midnight Fridays. The bar features seasonally inspired cocktails with jazz themes and small plates, including char-grilled oysters, chicken and waffles, and crawfish cheesecake. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Fri.

The Jimani Lounge and Restaurant

141 Chartres St., (504) 524-0493; www.thejimani.com; @TheJimani

The bar screens sports on 10 TVs. There's a perpetual happy hour for service industry professionals. The menu includes burgers, a steak po-boy, a chicken club, gumbo, pizza and wraps. There's also a pub quiz and video poker. Open daily. Food available.

Johnny White's Bar

733 St. Peter St., (504) 281-4829

Beer and a shot is the most popular drink choice at Johnny White's, which is open 24 hours and is dog-friendly. Bloody marys are $5 every day and Miller High Life is $2 Sunday through Thursday. Open 24 hours daily.

Johnny White's Hole in the Wall Bar

718 Bourbon St., (504) 568-9803; www.johnnywhitesfrenchquarter.com

Its spot on Bourbon Street makes this dog-friendly bar a great spot for people-watching, and the casual neighborhood atmosphere hints that there's no hurry to finish your $5 bloody mary (they're available every day). Miller High Life is $2 Sunday through Thursday, and there are sports on TV and video poker. Open daily.

Kerry Irish Pub

331 Decatur St., (504) 527-5954

There's live music every night at this traditional Irish pub and the lineup of performers is eclectic. Get into the Irish spirit with a pint of Guinness or Harp beer and watch sports on TV or take a turn at the pool table. Open daily. No food.

Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails

337 Chartres St., (504) 598-5005; www.kingfishneworleans.com; @kingfishnola

The casual restaurant pays homage to the Huey P. Long era, with elegant decor and exposed-brick walls. There's live piano music Friday and Saturday, $5 small plates during happy hour and a menu of Louisiana cuisine all the time. The Blueberry Hill is a mix of Stolichnaya blueberry vodka, lemon, sugar and blueberries; the Mad Max combines Overholt rye, Aperol and Cynar bitter liqueur. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Krazy Korner

640 Bourbon St., (504) 524-3157; www.krazykorner.com

Grab three-for-one beers and stake out a spot on the nightclub's covered balcony for people-watching the ever-flowing Bourbon Street crowds. R&B acts and zydeco bands take the stage at this longtime live music hub. Open daily. No food.

La Habana Hemingway Cigar Bar

533 Toulouse St., (504) 522-5007; www.cigarbarneworleans.com

The Cuban-inspired hideaway encourages guests to relax with a Sazerac and a cigar chosen from the bar's extensive selection. Special events celebrating cigar-making are held monthly. Football and boxing are shown on TV. Open daily. No food.

Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop

941 Bourbon St., (504) 593-9761; www.lafittesblacksmithshop.com

Round up some mates and drink like a (historically accurate) pirate at Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop, billed as one of the oldest bars in the country. Named after privateer Jean Lafitte, the bar draws locals and tourists to the quieter end of Bourbon Street for classic cocktails, "Frozen Voodoo Juice" and rustic ambience. A piano player entertains patrons starting at 9 p.m. Open daily. No food.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Barely Legal Club

423 Bourbon St., (504) 571-6340; www.barelylegalnola.com; @barelylegalnola

This club is a popular spot for bachelor parties and group celebrations. The multi-story club features several bars and stages, VIP rooms and bottle service. The club also offers two-for-one drink specials Sunday through Thursday in the VIP lounge starting at 9 p.m. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-7 p.m. Sun.-Thu.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

225 Bourbon St., (504) 524-0010; www.neworleanshustlerclub.com

A sprawling home to plush seating and vintage mob decor with enough room for 400 patrons, the Hustler Club sports female dancers on four stages on two floors, with the main stage's dancing pole extending 40 feet through the next level. The grill is fired up on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints play. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour noon- 8 p.m. daily.

Le Bayou

208 Bourbon St., (504) 525-4755; www.lebayourestaurant.com; @LeBayouNOLA

Take a seat on the balcony overlooking Bourbon Street and drink in the scenes of the French Quarter while dining on oysters done several ways as well as Creole New Orleans cuisine and seafood dishes. The full-service bar offers cocktails like the Sazerac or takes on classic cocktails, including a chocolate martini. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Le Booze

Royal Sonesta Hotel, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300; www.sonesta.com/lebooze

The bar at the Royal Sonesta Hotel features a large selection of bourbons and whiskeys from around the world. It also serves bar fare like cheeseburgers, hot wings and roast beef debris cheese fries. Get drink specials and half-price appetizers during happy hour. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Lipstixx

420 Bourbon St., (504) 527-0744; www.lipstixxnola.com; @nolalipstixx

Topless exotic dancers perform at this lounge, which has club chair seating, a courtyard and private VIP areas. There's also video poker, a DJ and a drinks menu that includes Champagnes and fine wines as well as beer and cocktails. Open daily. No food.

Little Tropical Isle

435 Bourbon St., (504) 525-1689; www.tropicalisle.com

The bar is small and intimate, with a courtyard and a stage where trop-rock groups perform every night. There also are drink specials during music performances, and the bar screens Louisiana State University and New Orleans Saints games. The Hand Grenade is the signature drink, but the ingredients are secret — and potent. It comes in a souvenir green cup with a bottom shaped like a hand grenade. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-8 p.m. daily.

Mahogany Jazz Hall Burlesque and Absinthe House

125 Chartres St., (504) 592-0674

The bar harks back to the Storyville era and stages nightly music, including jazz and rhythm and blues. It also frequently features burlesque performances. Absinthe drinks are popular choices. Open daily. No food.

Maison Bourbon Jazz Club

641 Bourbon St., (504) 522-8818; www.maisonbourbon.com

In the heart of Bourbon Street's neon lights, this corner bar looks like an old-fashioned spot. Brick walls and cabaret seating surround the stage in the main room where there's live traditional New Orleans jazz daily. The bar serves everything from classic drinks such as Sazeracs and mint juleps to hurricanes and daiquiris. Open daily. No food.

May Baily's Place

Dauphine Orleans Hotel, 415 Dauphine St., (504) 586-1800; www.dauphineorleans.com/nightlife; @DauphineOrleans

Built in 1821, the French Quarter bar once was a bordello run by Madam May Baily, and the Madam martini was created in her honor. The bar features a popcorn machine. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-till Mon.-Thu., noon-till Fri.-Sat.

Meauxbar

942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com; @Meauxbar

This hybrid of a classic French bistro and neighborhood wine bar created a new craft cocktail menu with 12 drinks inspired by emotions. "Strange and adventurous" drinkers get an unconventional take on a Ramos gin fizz, a medley of gin, chartreuse, St.-Germain, whey, lemon, orchard shrub and soda. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Mr. B's Bistro Bar

201 Royal St., (504) 523-2078; www.mrbsbistro.com; @mrbsbistro

The bar has a clubby feel and is elegantly appointed. The 201 (named for the restaurant's address) is Maker's Mark, St.-Germain, orange liqueur and lemon. Mr. B's Orange Julius is orange vodka, vanilla and orange juice blended with vanilla ice cream. Lunch, brunch and dinner menus are available at the bar during restaurant serving hours. A limited menu is available other times. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Molly's at the Market

1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net; @mollysdecatur

Local journalists, New Orleanians and tourists alike flock to Molly's for its signature frozen Irish coffee. A Miller High Life and a shot of Jameson is $6, and on Thursday the Champagne of bottled beers is only $1. Molly's also hosts the pop-up taqueria Bird by Bird. Open daily. Food available.

My Bar at 635

635 Bourbon St., (504) 267-7170; www.mybar635.com

There's live music daily ranging from dance music to dueling pianos. Popular drinks are hurricanes and beer. Free Wi-Fi. Open daily. No food.

Napoleon House

500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com; @NapoleonHouseNO

For two hundred years, the weathered courtyard here has provided guests with respite from urban intensity. The drinks reflect the neighborhood's history: Sazerac, Pimm's Cup and Margarita in Exile. The food menu includes New Orleans fare, including seafood gumbo, jambalaya, po-boys and muffulettas. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Napoleon's Itch

734 Bourbon St., (504) 237-4144

For 13 years, Napoleon's Itch, a two-story gem on Bourbon and St. Ann streets, has been attracting both tourists and locals with its LGBT-friendly atmosphere and enthusiastic bartenders. The bar menu focuses on top-shelf liquors and craft cocktails like its popular mojitos and martinis. The bar also DJ features sets and is the site of the Bourbon Street Extravaganza during Southern Decadence Festival. Service industry workers get discounts. Open daily. No food.

NOLA Restaurant

534 St. Louis St., (504) 522-6652; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/nola-restaurant; @NOLARestaurant

The refined but casual restaurant from Emeril Lagasse opens early (11 a.m.) for New Orleans Saints home games with a noon kickoff. The food menu is rustic Louisiana fare and is heavy on local ingredients. The signature NOLA Cosmo is house-made pineapple-infused vodka, cranberry and lime juices and simple syrup. The Double Barrel is a potent mix of Buffalo Trace bourbon, Wild Turkey American Honey, Regan's orange bitters and Peychaud's bitters. Open daily. Food available.

Old Absinthe House

240 Bourbon St., (504) 524-0113; www.oldabsinthehouse.com

Sample the once-forbidden "green fairy" with a traditional sugar cube pour or the signature Absinthe House Frappe — first mixed in 1874 — at this historic pub that has been a staple of the Vieux Carre for 200 years. Sazeracs, Ramos gin fizz and other classic cocktails are prepared the old-fashioned way. Bar fare includes jambalaya and cheese fries, and is available beginning at noon. Open daily. Food available.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Guests share a laugh and cocktails in the eclectic bar at One Eyed Jacks in the French Quarter.

One Eyed Jacks

615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net; @oejnola

The club features a wide variety of live music, burlesque performances, comedy events, DJ dance nights and a popular '80s night on Thursday. The bar serves classic cocktails, cheap Miller High Life and PBR shot specials. The Matador is the signature drink. Open daily. No food.

Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro

720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com

A place to sip wines and to study them, Orleans Grapevine offers a trio of samples designed to train taste buds. The combination of a long wine list, live piano music and a courtyard fountain make this a place to relax. Open daily. Full restaurant menu (after 5 p.m.). Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m., 10 p.m.-midnight daily.

Oz

800 Bourbon St., (504) 593-9491; www.ozneworleans.com; @OzNiteClub

This gay dance club is a 24/7 party that often spills out onto Bourbon Street. It hosts drag bingo starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, as well as drag shows at 9 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Monday is service industry night, where those who sling drinks or food for a living can imbibe for as little as $2.50. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com; @palacecafe

A classic New Orleans restaurant that serves contemporary Creole cuisine, The Palace Cafe is a beloved institution with an upstairs bar and lounge area. The bar menu focuses on rum cocktails, though many other classic and contemporary cocktails are available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Palm Court Jazz Cafe

1204 Decatur St., (504) 525-0200; www.palmcourtjazzcafe.com

Inside the cozy building from the 1800s is a restaurant featuring live traditional jazz from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. With a traditional tile floor and a mahogany bar, the Palm Court Jazz Cafe offers classic cocktails, such as Pimm's Cups, hurricanes and Sazeracs, as well as its signature Palm Court Strut Royale. Open Wed.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

Pat O'Brien's Bar

718 St. Peters St., (504) 525-4823; www.patobriens.com; @PatOBriensBar

The flaming fountain in the center

of the courtyard is the eye of the storm at this complex of barrooms. Servers in green tuxedo jackets deliver signature hurricanes in hourglass-shaped glasses. The piano lounge is a popular destination for patrons to make requests and sing along with dueling pianists. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Patrick's Bar Vin

Hotel Mazarin, 730 Bienville St., (504) 200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com; @PatricksBarVin

Patrick van Hoorebeek shared his wine and spirits knowledge at the shuttered Bistro at Maison de Ville before opening his own elegant wine bar in the Hotel Mazarin. There is a long list of wines available by glass and bottle, as well as classic cocktails such as the French 75s, and the bar offers cheese and charcuterie plates. Open daily. Food available.

Penthouse Club

727 Iberville St., (504) 524-4354; www.penthouseclubneworleans.com; @PenthouseNOLA

Just off Bourbon Street, this upscale gentlemen's club features several stages, private suites, large TVs for sports viewing, bottle service and more. Open daily.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

A bartender pours absinthe in a customer’s drink at Pirate’s Alley in the French Quarter.

Pirates Alley Cafe

622 Pirates Alley, (504) 524-9332; www.piratesalleycafe.com

After nearly closing after a close call with the Department of Safety and Permits, an "outpouring of community support" means Pirate's Alley Cafe will continue to operate with a bar license. The French Quarter favorite specializes in potent drinks and playful nods to the pirate lore of Jean Lafitte. Absinthe and rum drinks are the reason to go, and the experience is enhanced with Caribbean music and staff who maintains the pirate theme. Open daily. No food.

Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave., (504) 523-0120; www.portofcallnola.com

The 50-year-old dive prides itself on being dubbed the best burger restaurant in New Orleans. The menu doesn't include much more than thick burgers, steaks and baked potatoes, but it draws a regular crowd to the casual tavern. The bar is known for its Monsoon, a big, potent rum and fruit juice cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

RF's

301 Dauphine St., (504) 586-0972; www.rfsnola.com; @RichardFiskes

This French Quarter oasis is known for serving a wide selection of martinis while getting locals grooving to nightly live music. Relax in one of two courtyards or slip into a private booth for date night. The bar menu has po-boys, sliders and classic Cajun fare. Happy hour features $3 margaritas. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Rawhide 2010

740 Burgundy St., (504) 525-8106; www.rawhide2010.com; @rawhide2010NOLA

A gay leather saloon, Rawhide 2010 hosts a variety of events, including Monday night pool tournaments and monthly underwear nights. Blackout parties are thrown on the second Thursday of every month. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Razzoo

511 Bourbon St., (504) 522-5100; www.razzoo.com; @RazzooNOLA

Sip on a 32-ounce hurricane — or triple-fist it during the bar's three-for-one happy hour — and soak in Razzoo's sensory-overload dance floor and TV-crammed patio (with a flaming fountain). There's live music from the Phunky Monkeys Sunday through Thursday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour open-8 p.m. daily.

Red Fish Grill's Oyster Bar

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com; @RedFishGrill

At the trailhead of Bourbon Street, this upscale purveyor of oysters and flowing drinks attracts locals and tourists. Signature drinks include the Red Fish (bloody) mary and CAT 5 hurricane (Bacardi gold, fruit juice). Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Rib Room Bar

Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-7046; www.ribroomneworleans.com; @RibRoom

There's live music Tuesday through Saturday at this elegant restaurant and bar, which specializes in martinis, wine, craft beer and Champagne. The menu includes prime rib debris stuffed potato skins, house-cut fries with truffle aioli, cochon de lait sliders, burgers and fried oyster po-boys. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Richelieu Bar

Arnaud's Restaurant, 813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/richelieu-bar; @arnaudsnola

This classic bar, housed in a building dating to the 1700s, recently was renovated but retains its traditional mahogany woodwork and iconic fans. There's a special menu featuring cuisine from Arnaud's Restaurant, but the draw is classic cocktails including the Sazerac and French 75 made with Courvoisier VS, Moet and Chandon Champagnes, lemon juice and sugar. Open daily. Food available.

River Bar

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans, (985) 212-0872; www.facebook.com/riverbarnola; @RiverBarNOLA

Located in the Riverwalk Mall, the full-service bar serves cocktails to go, such as the Category 5 Hurricane and Pirate's Punch. Open daily. No food.

Royal House

441 Royal St., (504) 528-2601; www.royalhouserestaurant.com; @royalhousenola

There's a balcony overlooking Royal Street, an apt setting for classic cocktails including Sazeracs and hurricanes. The oyster bar provides bivalves raw, char-broiled or in preparations ranging from Rockefeller to Royale. There also is a menu of seafood dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Rue St. Louis

817 St. Louis St., (504) 644-4278; www.ruestlouisnola.com

Set in an historic landmark building opened in the 1830s, the jazz, blues and funk bar has live music on Friday and Saturday nights and serves classic cocktails such as martinis, Sazeracs and Hurricanes with fresh juices. Dis & Dem serves burgers such as the Hawaii 5-0 topped with egg, bacon and pineapple, and the quarter-pound Lil' Dixie cheeseburger. Open daily. Food available.

Saint Lawrence

219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com; @stlawrencenola

With an extensive menu of locally sourced fare and more than 75 bottled and draft beers, seasonal frozen daiquiris, wines by the bottle and glass, St. Lawrence is open for lunch, dinner and late-night dining. The most popular drinks are its Frozen Pimm's Cup and its St. Lawrence, a vodka and citrus-based cocktail. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

St. Patrick's

933 Conti St., (855) 514-8139; www.icmnola.org

Inside the Irish Cultural Museum, this coffee house turns into a pub on Friday and Saturday evenings until 9 p.m., when it offers beer, wine and whiskey flights. Specialty cocktails include the Gaelic Ginger, made with Irish whiskey, and the Lace Curtain, a milk punch with an Irish twist. Nov. 19 is the official grand opening, which features Irish dancing and a documentary screening.

Saints and Sinners

627 Bourbon St., 504-528-9307; www.saintsandsinnersnola.com; @SandSNOLA

When the kitchen closes at 9 p.m., this bordello-chic bar and restaurant turns into a nightclub complete with bottle service, go-go dancers and a DJ. Popular cocktails include the Saint (made from clear liquors like vodka and gin) and the Sinner (made from dark liquors including bourbon and amaretto), both served in souvenir glasses. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Scores Mansion

416 Bourbon St., (504) 525-0999; www.scoresnola.com; @scoresmansion

Housed in a former mansion, Scores has an elegant bar with carved wood molding, chandeliers and a pressed-tin bar front. Exotic dancers are the entertainment, but there's also video poker and a DJ. You can reserve the balcony over Bourbon Street, and the club offers two bars and dancing poles on the main floor as well as hookahs. Champagne and wine are popular drinks. There also is a billiards room. Open daily. No food.

Sneaky Pete's

135 Chartres St., (504) 684-7996; www.sneakypetesnola.com

The dog-friendly 24-hour sports bar offers beer bucket specials on game days, sports watching parties and video poker. Popular drinks are bloody marys, mimosas and Sneaky Pete hurricanes. Open 24 hours daily. No food. Happy hour all day Sun.-Thu.

SoBou

310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com; @SoBouNola

When it rains, the bar offers two-for-one selected cocktails, and the third Thursday of the month features SoBou's Literary Roundtable with a cocktail inspired by the book of the month. Craft cocktails are the specialties, and chef Juan Carlos Gonzales offers cuisine inspired by Louisiana street food. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Stilettos

325 Bourbon St., (504) 527-0825; www.stilettosnola.com; @stilettosnola

The acrobatic dancers here provide impressive and scintillating entertainment. Dancing occurs on the mezzanine balcony and in private VIP rooms. During breaks, video poker takes center stage. Open daily. No food.

The Swamp

516 Bourbon St., (504) 528-9400; www.bourbonswamp.com

The ceiling is hung with what looks like a canopy of neon Spanish moss, and the bar features a mechanical bull-like "Swamp Thing." Patrons can dance to live music or DJs or relax in the courtyard with three-shot cocktails served in plastic buckets. The bar's second floor features a wraparound balcony overlooking Bourbon Street. Open daily. No food. Happy hour until 8 p.m. daily.

Sylvain

625 Chartres St., (504) 265-8123; www.sylvainnola.com; @sylvainnola

The dimly lit gastropub occupies a cozy nook off Jackson Square. The cocktail program includes takes on classics like the Moscow Mule, as well as original drinks. Sample gourmet pub food like Champagne and fries while relaxing in the candlelit glow of the courtyard. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Tableau

616 St. Peter St., (504) 934-3463; www.tableaufrenchquarter.com

Dickie Brennan's French Creole restaurant shares a courtyard with Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre and has bars on two floors, plus a wraparound balcony overlooking Jackson Square. There is a large selection of cognacs and after-dinner drinks, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Temptations

327 Bourbon St., (504) 525-4470; www.temptationsnola.com; @temptationsnola

Pole dancing, private VIP rooms, a billiard hall and video poker all provide the backdrop for a nonstop party, whether for bachelors, divorcees or French Quarter cruisers. Open daily. No food.

The Tequila House

419 Bourbon St., (504) 568-0446

The bar offers a simple Mexican menu and serves Mexican Mules, margaritas, Champagne margaritas and a selection of 125 tequilas. DJs entertain nightly, and there's a beer pong table on the patio. Open daily, but the kitchen is closed on Monday. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Tiki Tolteca

301 N. Peters St., (504) 288-8226; www.tikitolteca.com

The tiki culture is strong at this bar upstairs from Felipe's Taqueria. Mai tais, the quintessential tiki drink, and hurricanes are $5 from opening to 7 p.m. The Escurpion Punch serves three or four people and mixes mezcal, tequila and fruit juices. The What an Aspirin Is has rum, coconut and pineapple. Food is available from Felipe's downstairs. Open daily. No food.

Touche

621 St. Louis St., (504) 529-5333; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans- royal-orleans

Dark wood paneling, bar and tables create a warm and cozy ambience. Martini Mondays feature $5 well martinis, and the Sangria Stroll offers 16-ounce sangrias for $8 Friday through Sunday. Food is provided by the Rib Room at the Royal Orleans Hotel. Open daily. Food available.

Trinity Restaurant

1117 Decatur St., (504) 325-5789; www.trinityrestaurantneworleans.com; @trinityrestnola

The full restaurant menu is served at this 16-seat bar, as well as contemporary craft cocktails, including Easy on the Eyes, and international wines, martinis and beer. The dinner menu includes seared scallops and grilled wagyu strip loin. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 p.m.-till Thu., 11 p.m.-till Sat.-Sun.

Tropical Isle

435 Bourbon St., (504) 525-1689; www.tropicalisle.com

These brightly colored, tropical-themed bars are known for the Hand Grenade cocktail, served in a green plastic cup shaped like a hand grenade at the bottom. Rock bands often play at the bar. Complimentary snacks are offered during happy hour. Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-7 p.m.

Tropical Isle Bourbon

721 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4109; www.tropicalisle.com

The bar features "trop-rock" nightly, with varying drink specials throughout the night. Music starts at 5 p.m. except Saturday, when artists hit the stage at 1 p.m. Louisiana State University and New Orleans Saints games are shown on TV. The Shark Attack cocktail comes with a toy shark that spills some red "blood" when served. It comes with bells and whistles from the bartender (literally). Open daily. No food. Happy hour noon-8 p.m. daily.

Tropical Isle Original

600 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1702; www.tropicalisle.com

The original purveyor of Hand Grenades, the ubiquitous drink that adorns Bourbon Street cruisers, also showcases rock bands nightly. There are drink specials during set breaks. There are nuts and other bar snacks. Happy hour 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Tujague's Restaurant

823 Decatur St., 504-525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

The grasshopper, a classic cocktail combining green and white cremes de menthe, crème de cocoa, heavy cream and brandy, is a popular choice, and there are new takes on classics such as the bourbon flaming, a mix of Henry Mckenna bourbon, lemon, apricot brandy and ginger ale. The bar is attached to a restaurant founded in 1856 that offers traditional New Orleans cuisine including gumbo, barbecue shrimp and grits and Gulf fish Pontchartrain. Open daily. Full restaurant menu (not available between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily).

The Upper Quarter

1000 Bienville St., (504) 266-4823

There are beer and shot specials all day, and the dog-friendly bar has a long list of Louisiana rums. New Orleans Saints games bring pudding shots when the Black and Gold score a touchdown, free food and drink specials. Open daily. No food.

Vive! at Hotel Le Marais

717 Conti St., (504) 525-2300; www.hotellemarais.com

The atmosphere is clubby and the seats comfortable whether you sit at the bar or in an easy chair. Wear high heels on Wednesday and get a discount based on the height of the heel. Signature drinks include the Poire Violette, a martini made with Absolut pear vodka, creme de violette, fresh lemon juice, triple sec and apple pucker. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Wow Cafe Kitchen and Tap

300 Canal St., (504) 212-3250; www.wowcafe.com; @wowcafe

The national restaurant inspired by South Louisiana cuisine serves barbecue, burgers, wings, seafood, steak and a variety of sauces. The bar serves a selection of beer. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.