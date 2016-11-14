The big bar guide: Gretna 

Gattuso's Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant

435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net; @GattusosGretna

Play trivia Tuesday, get a burger for $5 Thursday and hear live music Friday and Saturday. There's outdoor seating at this dog-friendly bar, and the restaurant's menu is available until 9 p.m. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Live Oak Bar and Grill

1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna, (504) 367-5010 ext. 1; www.timberlanecc.com/live_oak

Located inside the Timberlane Country Club, the bar has an extensive wine list and serves a spicy bacon bloody mary. Open Tue.-Sun. Full menu available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Red Maple

1036 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 367-0935; www.theredmaple.com

This West Bank restaurant and bar has been an upscale destination for locals for a half-century. It is known for a rustic decor resembling the inside of an Alpine lodge. The drinks selection includes beer, wine and classic cocktails like Manhattans. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Rivershack Gretna

714 First St., Gretna, (504) 325-5530; www.facebook.com/rivershackgretna

There are food and drink specials daily, including weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas and two tacos for $5 and two-for-one margaritas on Thursday. The Huey P Iced Tea is Skyy peach vodka with sweet tea and lemon, and the 1st Street Shine mixes blackberry moonshine with fresh lime and Sprite. The food menu has burgers, seafood dishes, salads and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Vinnie's Sports Bar & Grill

2766 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, (504) 393-0155; www.vinniessportsbar.com

The laid-back sports bar has something going on most nights, including football Bingo Monday, taco Tuesday, karaoke and steak Wednesday and trivia Thursday. Patrons can play pool, darts, Golden Tee, Pac Man or video poker and order one of the 35 draft or dozens of bottled beer options. The food menu includes po-boys, burgers, steaks, wraps and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.