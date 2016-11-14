Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

The big bar guide: Harahan 

Phil's Grill
1640 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-1705; www.phils-grill.com; @PhilsGrill Burger
buffs can build their perfect burger, and the bar offers local draft beer as well as signature drinks like the Pirate's Alley rum cocktail. Well drinks, beer and wine are half price during happy hour, and beef sliders and meat pies are $2 and duck and chicken wings are $1. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
 An old Pontchartrain Bank was converted to create Shimmy Shack, a place that offers video poker in the old vault and a bar where a drive-through window used to be. The joint also offers game nights and a selection of New Orleans-style dishes. Popular drinks include the sushi martini, Nashville Negroni and Bloody Right mary. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.


