The big bar guide: Harvey 

Boomers at Boomtown Casino

4132 Peters Road, Harvey, (504) 366-7711; www.boomtownneworleans.com; @BoomtownNOLA

There's a dance club with live music on Friday and Saturday at the Boomtown Casino. The bar serves beer and classic cocktails, and food options include the buffet, an Asian restaurant and a deli. Open Fri.-Sat. Food available.

Scores West

555 Manhattan Blvd., (504) 525-0999; www.scores-west.com; @scoreswest

A taste of Bourbon Street beyond the parish line, this club features exotic dancers, DJs and video poker. Open daily. No food.