November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

The big bar guide: Jefferson 

The Pour House Saloon
3501 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 831-9310; www.thepourhousesaloon.com
The dog-friendly casual bar has a patio, lots of seating at the bar, live music Wednesday through Saturday and karaoke with a DJ the first Friday of the month. Ladies night gets women their choice of drink for $2 from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday. Musicians are invited to sit in with Oscar & the Blues Cats Wednesday and Dave Ferrato Thursday. The food menu features burgers, wings, crawfish pies and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour noon to 6 p.m. daily.

click to enlarge Humorous barstools at Rivershack Tavern hint at the bar’s lighthearted attitude. - PHOTO BY CHERYL GERBER
  • Photo by Cheryl Gerber
  • Humorous barstools at Rivershack Tavern hint at the bar’s lighthearted attitude.

Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-3948; www.therivershacktavern.com
The neighborhood tavern and restaurant doubles as a live music club on Friday and Saturday nights. There are sports on TV, video poker and a menu of burgers, seafood, po-boys and salads. Open daily. Food available.

Southport Hall
200 Monticello Ave., Jefferson, (504) 835-2903; www.southporthall.com
Opened in the early 1900s as an illegal speakeasy and gambling hall, the club retains the original counting room with a cement wall and bronze door as well as a vintage keno board mounted on a wall. The club today hosts periodic music shows.

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza
1212 S. Clearview Parkway, (504) 733-3803; www.theospizza.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant details.


