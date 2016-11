The big bar guide: Kenner 

Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant

3229 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 443-5423; www.facebook.com/casatequilakenner

Known for its fajitas, nachos and margaritas, Casa Tequila offers two-for-one margaritas on Thursday and live music on Friday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Southshore Tavern

2204 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 466-3852; www.facebook.com/southshoretavern

This friendly old-school bar draws crowds for happy hour specials and DJs spinning dance party music. It offers domestic beer specials from 3 p.m-6 p.m. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour noon-7 p.m. daily