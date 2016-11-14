Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The big bar guide: Madisonville 

T Rivers Bar
1999 Main St., Madisonville, (985) 845-1711; www.triversbar.com
Accessible by water or land, T Rivers sits where the Tchefuncte River meets Lake Pontchartrain. Served in a bucket, Swamp Water is a tropical rum drink garnished with fresh fruit and gummy alligators. Catch live music on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon, and grab fried okra, boudin balls or one of 11 different burgers offered by The Gator Shack. Open Fri.-Sun. Food available.


NEW ORLEANS
Algiers | Bywater
CBD/Warehouse District | Citywide
Faubourg Marigny | French Quarter | Lakeview
Mid-City/Treme/Gentilly | New Orleans East
Riverbend/Carrollton/University areas | Uptown

JEFFERSON PARISH EAST BANK
Harahan | Jefferson | Kenner | Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH WEST BANK
Gretna | Harvey

NORTHSHORE
Abita Springs | Bush | Covington
Madisonville | Mandeville | Slidell

OUTSKIRTS
Arabi | Chalmette

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Bar Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Bar Guide

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Lady Bunny @ Cafe Istanbul
    New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave. http://www.cafeistanbulnola.com

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Stop Making Sense @ Urban South Brewery
    1645 Tchoupitoulas St. http://www.urbansouthbrewery.com

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation