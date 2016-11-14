The big bar guide: Madisonville 

T Rivers Bar
1999 Main St., Madisonville, (985) 845-1711; www.triversbar.com
Accessible by water or land, T Rivers sits where the Tchefuncte River meets Lake Pontchartrain. Served in a bucket, Swamp Water is a tropical rum drink garnished with fresh fruit and gummy alligators. Catch live music on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon, and grab fried okra, boudin balls or one of 11 different burgers offered by The Gator Shack. Open Fri.-Sun. Food available.
