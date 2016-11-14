The big bar guide: Mandeville 

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoakcom

The dog-friendly bar offers inside and balcony seating and more than two dozen beers on tap, including lots of Louisiana brews, and selections from across the country, Germany and Ireland. There are even more bottled selections, plus seasonal beers. The menu features Cajun or German sausage platters, burgers and sandwiches including a Reuben and a bratwurst dog. Open daily. Food available.

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com; @BeachHouseMandy

Share a rum punch or margarita bucket on the umbrella-covered deck of this beach bum abode. There's a sand pit where kids can play and live music on weekends. Weekly specials include $1 tacos on Tuesday and $7 wing orders on Wednesday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Interference Sports Bar

2213 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-1655; www.interferencesportsbar.com

A New Orleans Saints shrine, the bar changes its schedule for football matches and closes only for Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday. On game days, the kitchen opens at noon, offering its regular menu of bar food. Most days, food is available from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour noon-6 p.m. daily, 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Sun.-Thu.

N'tini's Steak & Martinis

2891 Highway 190, Suite D, Mandeville, (985) 626-5566; www.ntinis.com; @ntinis

There's live music on the patio Thursday and a DJ monthly at this martini bar and restaurant. The menu has seafood, salads, burgers and more in a casual but sophisticated setting. The Pulp Fiction pairs Tito's vodka with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and the rum-based King Cake martini comes frozen. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.facebook.com/oldrailbrewingcompany; @OldRailBeer

Located near the Tammany Trace Trailhead, Old Mandeville's first microbrew pub provides visitors with a dog-friendly outdoor patio with table and bar service. Choose from flagship and seasonal brews on tap, like the winter Coffee Imperial Stout. The kitchen serves Southern comfort food. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

Ruby's Roadhouse

840 Lamarque St., Mandeville, (985) 626-9748; www.rubysroadhouse.com

The Mandeville hangout offers $2 domestic beers from 10 a.m. to noon as part of its "Breakfast Club" deal. Monday is ladies' night, featuring $2 martinis. There's live music and barbecue on Friday and Saturday, and free food during New Orleans Saints games. Open daily. Happy hour 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The Scotts' Coffee & Tapas Bar

201 Carroll St., Mandeville, (985) 231-7632; www.thescottscoffeebar.com

Housed in a building that originally was constructed as a bank in 1904, this pooch-friendly cafe serves more eye-openers than just coffee and espresso. Order from the full bar and tapas menu Friday and Saturday. The Scotts' most popular craft cocktail is the Scottini (a dirty martini made with Grey Goose infused with lemon juice). Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Times Grill

1896 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-1161; www.timesgrill.com; @TGMandeville

Beer is the most popular libation at Times Grill, and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays you can get domestic brews for $2.75 (as well as $2 mixed drinks and $3 house margaritas). There are 23 types of burgers, as well as sandwiches, salads and a variety of entrees that keep energy high for dart games or watching sports on TV. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.