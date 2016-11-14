The big bar guide: Metairie 

Babylon Sports Bar

2917 Harvard Ave., Metairie, (504) 324-9961

There's a sports on TV, a dart board, karaoke and video poker at this sports bar. From 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, women can order two-for-one, you-call-it drinks. There's live music on the weekends. Open daily. No food. Happy 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Big's Trudeau Tavern

717 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, (504) 469-2221

The neighborhood bar has a dart board, pool tables, sports on TV and video poker, which serve as backdrop activities for consuming cheap alcohol. Longnecks are $175 until 7 p.m. weekdays, and a shot of Fireball is $2.50 or Jagermeister is $3 Tuesday, Thursday and any time the New Orleans Saints or Louisiana State University are playing. Open daily. No food.

Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon Restaurant

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 324-6841; www.bobbyheberts.com; @CajunCannon

WWL radio personality and former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert owns the sports-themed restaurant and bar. There's a hand-carved marble-top bar, and decor includes works by local artists and sports memorabilia, including jerseys signed by Drew Brees, Michael Jordan and Cal Ripken. There's a 90-inch TV screen in the main room for watching games (and 42-inch screens in the bathrooms). The most popular drink is the Smoking Cajun Cannon Ball, a smoking 60-ounce glass of 1800 Silver tequila, Midori and tropical juices, topped with Bacardi 151. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 p.m.-close Mon.-Thu.

Boulevard American Bistro

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-2301; www.boulevardbistro.com; @theblvdbistro

The ambience is casual but sophisticated and the large bar takes on a neighborhood atmosphere, serving classic cocktails and American cuisine. The signature Old Fashioned is made with Knob Creek bourbon, Angostura and Peychaud's bitters and an orange twist, and the Paloma is made with Tres Agaves tequila, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and pink peppercorns. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Cabaret NOLA

3229 Lisa Drive, Metairie, (504) 456-3853; www.cabaretnola.com

There's sports on TV and video poker at this adult entertainment club. Tuesday is service industry night with $2 drinks from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Bottle service is available nightly. Open Mon.-Sat. No food.

Cafe B

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 934-4700; www.cafeb.com; @cafebmetairie

A refined yet warm fine-dining room with Louisiana artwork decorating the walls, Cafe B offers elevated neighborhood cuisine and drinks at a tile-front bar. Signature cocktails include the Bing Cherry Old Fashioned and the Pear-fect martini. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Capri Blu

Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.com

The opulent piano bar offers a wide range of wines by the glass, Champagnes, grappas, single-malt Scotches and cocktails including a watermelon cosmopolitan, Capri Blu martini and Andrea's espresso martini. Italian small plates are available. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Cello's

3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com

Happy hour features $2 domestic longnecks and $1 off wine and liquor. Customers can enjoy free Wi-Fi, sports on TV and video poker. There are two daily hot plate specials, such as paneed chicken breast with mac and cheese on Wednesday, and a deli menu of sandwiches and salads. Open Mon.-Fri. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Electric Cocktail

452 Aurora Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-7619

There's sports on TV, video poker, a pool table and $1.75 domestic beers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at this dog-friendly neighborhood bar. Open daily. No food.

The Harbor Bar & Grill

3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 835-6111; www.theharborbarandgrill.com; @theharborbng

A hang-out spot for cold beer, cocktails and burgers, this neighborhood joint features alcohol antidotes including gator balls and high-stacked 12-ounce Harbor burgers served late into the night: 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Heritage Grill

111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 934-4900; www.heritagegrillmetairie.com; @heritage_grill

Ralph Brennan's weekday lunch spot has a full-service bar to complement the Creole menu that includes bronzed redfish with corn maque choux, crabmeat grilled cheese and sesame seared ahi tuna salad. Open Mon.-Fri. Full restaurant menu.

Hurricane's Sports Bar and Grill

1414 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 833-0050

The neighborhood spot for casual meet-ups, game day camaraderie and live music (Wednesday through Saturday) offers free food (hot dogs, chili, jambalaya, queso) during weekend games. Open daily. Happy hour until 7 p.m.Mon.-Sat.

Joe's Caddy Corner

4532 S. I-10 Service Road, Metairie, (504) 885-1164

A casual neighborhood pub perfect for guzzling drafts, watching sports, fine-tuning your aim at the dart board, playing pool or video poker or making selections on the jukebox. Committed game players meet Monday through Wednesday for pool leagues and Tuesday and Thursday for dart leagues. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Lager's International Ale House

3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 887-9923; www.lagersmetairie.draftfreak.com; @Lagers_Metairie

Bulldog's Metairie satellite features one of the largest draft beer selections in the area, with 75 taps. The pub frequently features limited-edition cask brews from local breweries. Wednesday is beer flight night. The menu includes Tex Mex egg rolls, crawfish banditos and burgers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 p.m.-close Sun.-Thu.

Lamplighter Lounge

908 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 832-9909

This Metairie bar features a vintage-looking neon sign out front and attracts an eclectic crowd, catering to day drinkers, service industry workers, neighborhood residents and others. Customers praise the cash-only bar for its cheap drinks. A pool table, chess board, darts and an internet jukebox are other attractions. There's free food during New Orleans Saints games. Open 24 hours daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Martin Wine Cellar

714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7300; www.martinwinecellar.com; @Martin_Wine

See Uptown section for bar description. Open daily. Food available.

Martine's Lounge

2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge; @martineslounge

The relaxed lounge serves craft cocktails, such as Georgia peach tea made with Skyy peach vodka, peach bitters, agave, tea and lemon. During New Orleans Saints games, there's free pizza or fried chicken and free shots after Saints' touchdowns. The bar has a pool table, dart board and a jukebox. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 1 p.m.-7 p.m. daily and during Saints games.

Melius Bar & Grill

1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com

The casual watering hole has a marine theme and provides free peanuts and an invitation to toss the shells on the floor. There's free red beans and rice during Monday Night Football, and free shots and hotdogs during New Orleans Saints games, and karaoke with a DJ on Friday. The bar is known for cold beer and stiff drinks, and the food menu includes burgers, sandwiches and daily hot plate specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., all day Sun.

Mo's Chalet

3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie, (504) 780-2961; www.moschalet.com

The dance club hosts a DJ on Thursday and Sunday for Latin music nights and live bands on Friday and Saturday. Come sing your heart out on Monday during karaoke. Tuesday offers $2 drinks. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Oscar's Lounge & Restaurant

2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com

Framed photos of movie legend Marilyn Monroe grace the walls at this low-key lounge, where pool tables, darts, martinis and burgers share the bill with a wide wood bar and large liquor selection. Tuesday and Wednesday are steak nights. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Out of Bounds

3802 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 889-7350

There's plenty of sports to be viewed on the projector screen or the 10 other TVs, and there also are pool tables and dart boards. Service industry workers get drink specials beginning at midnight daily. Get a $6 double Belvedere any time or $3.50 well cocktails, $10 domestic or $15 imported beer buckets during happy hour. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Semolina Restaurant

4336 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 37, Metairie, (504) 454-7930; www.semolina.com; @semolinanola

Semolina's signature bellini is made with Svedka vodka and peach schnapps, but the bellini bar includes versions with orange, strawberry, pomegranate, blueberry and pineapple. The Semorita is made with Blanco tequila, fresh-squeezed lime juice and agave nectar and can be flavored with blueberry, pomegranate, strawberry or pineapple puree. The restaurant offers an eclectic menu of pasta dishes. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Sportsbeat Pub & Cafe

3330 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, (504) 838-9563

There are lots of TVs for watching sporting events, and there are dart boards for patrons who want to test their own athletic abilities. Cold beer is a favorite drink and goes well with dinner specials including two lobsters for $18 on Monday and $10 steak dinner night on Wednesday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza

2125 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 510-4282; www.theospizza.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant details.

The Twist of Lime

2820 Lime St., Metairie, (504) 455-7775; www.facebook.com/ thetwistoflime

There's live music that trends to rock 'n' roll Friday and Saturday, and watching parties for New Orleans Saints games and other sporting events. The bar also has 10 dart boards and two pool tables. Open daily. No food.