The big bar guide: Mid-City/Treme/Gentilly 

Banks Street Bar and Grill

4401 Banks St., (504) 486-0258; www.banksstreetbarandgrill.com

The bar showcases an eclectic mix of local musicians, with live music every night — and there's never a cover charge. On Wednesdays, Major Bacon plays and there are free BLT sandwiches. The bar has indoor and outdoor seating, large-screen TVs, darts and pool. Clesi's Seafood serves boiled crawfish in season, burgers, po-boys and jambalaya fries, and there's a Brazilian food pop-up for weekend brunch. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

This neighborhood-and-then-some bar has long been one of the most likely places in town to run into someone you know, but now that Bayou Wine Garden opened in the adjoining outdoor space, beer drinkers craving mozzarella sticks can easily mingle with wine sippers noshing on fancy cheese plates. The bar has something for everyone, including a generous list of well-priced beers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

Recasting the beer gardens of yesteryear, the sturdy wooden tablesand covered patio provide an old-country backdrop for sampling the 36 wines on tap and craft cocktails. The food menu includes house-made charcuterie, sandwiches, salads and entrees. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Beachcorner Bar & Grill

4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com

Step into the dark Beachcorner and find pool tables, skee ball, video poker and other games, plus a full menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. The bar also serves $10 buckets of domestic beer during all New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, Tulane, Louisiana State University, and Monday Night Football games. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

The Bulldog-Mid City

5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com/bulldog-midcity; @Bulldog_MidCity

This dog-friendly bar caters to beer enthusiasts, specializing in craft beers and imports. There are more than 100 bottled beers and 60 on tap, including Abita, NOLA, Parish and Tin Roof. During Yappy Hour on the third Thursday of each month, 20 percent of all sales are donated to animal charities. The food menu includes nine kinds of burgers and "Porter fries" loaded with cheeses, chili and wing sauce. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 p.m.-close Sun.-Thu.

Bullet's Sports Bar

2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., (504) 669-4464

Featured on HBO's Treme, Bullet's Sports Bar offers live R&B on Sunday, line dancing on Wednesday, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers on Thursday and the all-female Original Pinettes Brass Band on Friday. Food trucks park outside during live shows. Open daily. No food.

Chickie Wah Wah

2828 Canal St., (504) 304-4714; www.chickiewahwah.com; @ChickieWahWah

Daily live music promises an intimate music club experience with some of New Orleans' finest artists at a spot in Mid-City with direct access to the Canal Street streetcar. The main event kicks off about 8 p.m., and the club has a spacious back patio. Open daily. Happy Hour: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

DMac's Bar & Grill

542 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 304-5757; www.dmacsbarandgrill.com; @dmacsBarNGrill

This always-open spot is a favorite among service industry folks in the Mid-City area. There's no cover, live music, a pool table, dartboard, sports on TV and video poker. Stop in for its popular grilled burger and enjoy the regular Blues Monday and Americana Thursday. The kitchen is open 24 hours Friday and Saturday. Open 24 hours daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Evangeline Lounge

4501 Toulouse St., (504) 482-1677

The sports-focused bar offers beer, wine and mixed drinks in a neighborhood setting. There's a pool table, video poker and sports on TV. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria

411-1 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola

See French Quarter section for

bar description.

Finn McCool's Irish Pub

3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com; @finnmccoolspub

New Orleans premier soccer pub upholds its reputation as a favorite neighborhood bar with a friendly crowd that pours out onto the sidewalk for major sports matches. Expect the bar to be brimming for New Orleans Saints and LSU games as well. There's a large selection of beer on draft, and upscale pub food is served at Rum & the Lash. Open daily. Food available.

Kermit's Treme Mother-In-Law Lounge

1500 N. Claiborne Ave., (504) 975-3955

Sidle up to the bar for a traditional setup of a pint, ice and mixer or order regular cocktails directly from the bartender. The bar fills up on weekends and serves barbecue on Sunday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Liuzza's by the Track

1518 N. Lopez St., (504) 218-7888; www.liuzzasnola.com; @Liuzzas

This quintessential New Orleans neighborhood joint near the Fair Grounds is famous for its elaborate, potent bloody mary, served in a glass with a handle. Beer comes poured in enormous frozen mugs. Even those who just want a drink find it hard to resist Liuzza's gumbo, New Orleans barbecue shrimp and roast beef po-boys. Open Mon.-Sat. Food available.

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar

3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com

Decked in New Orleans Saints memorabilia, this Mid-City institution opened in 1947 and is known for its ice-cold beer served in frozen glasses and its comfort food. Visitors can nosh on Italian, Cajun and seafood dishes. There also are TVs for watching sports. Open Tues.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sun.

Messina's Runway Cafe

Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., (504) 241-5300; www.messinasterminal.com

The art deco restaurant's Walnut Room is open for breakfast and lunch five days a week, with bottomless bloody marys and mimosas served during weekend brunch. The elegant bar overlooks a runway. Open Tues.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.

Mid-City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com; @mcycNOLA

Adjacent to St. Patrick's Park, Mid-City Yacht Club is a popular spot for kickball and baseball players. It offers a seasonal cocktail list and upscale bar fare like crawfish cheese fries and an ahi tuna melt. There's a patio equipped with Jenga and other board games; inside you can play pool and darts. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour opening-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Mizado Latin Kitchen

5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 885-5555; www.mizadolatinkitchen.com; @MizadoCocina

There's a different happy hour drink special every day, with Sunday featuring bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $10. Other days see discounts on mojitos, draft beer, sangria, New Orleans cocktails and frozen margaritas. Margaritas are 10 cents during lunch on weekdays. The menu offers a wide range of Latin cuisine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sun.

Ooh Poo Pah Doo Bar

1931 Orleans Ave., (504) 435-3384; www.oppdbar.wixsite.com/oppd

A neighborhood bar for many musicians from Treme, Ooh Poo Pah Doo is dedicated to the memory of musician Jesse Hill and hosts a range of musicians including regulars Guitar Slim and James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars. There's a dance floor, beers start at $2.50 and Monday features red beans and rice. Open Wed.-Mon. Food available.

Pal's Lounge

949 N. Rendon St., (504) 488-7257; @PalsLounge

This local hangout is known for its men's room papered with vintage Playboy centerfolds, a popular jukebox, pinball, air hockey and bowling games. Pop-ups including Crack Burger, Little Kitchen, Side St. No. 9 and Brine Pierogies rotate kitchen duty. The gingerita is a margarita made with ginger vodka, and PBR tallboys are $2.50 on Thursday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Parkview Tavern

910 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 482-2680

New Orleans Saints fans can catch every play on the dog-friendly patio's outdoor TV screens and enjoy free food during the game. The tavern also offers a pool table and video poker and seating on the front porch overlooking Carrollton Avenue. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern

538 Hagen Ave., (504) 482-3047; www.parkwaypoorboys.com

Locals find comfort in the camp-like setting while imbibing local brews (Abita, NOLA, Parish Brewing), locally inspired cocktails (Mid-City Streetcar), and hearty Cajun offerings (alligator and stewed turkey gumbo). Open Wed.-Mon. Food available. Happy Hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.

Pearl Wine Bar

3700 Orleans Ave., (504) 433-6314; www.pearlwineco.com; @PearlWineCo

The cozy bar attached to the wine and spirits store Pearl Wine Co. serves wine and cheese and charcuterie plates as well as craft cocktails. Weekly specials include manicure and martini specials on Monday and wine by the glass for $5 on Wednesday. There's live music Thursday and Saturday, and food trucks occasionally park outside. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.

Ralph's on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com; @Ralphsonthepark

Located across the street from City Park, patrons at the restaurant and bar can survey magnificent oaks while listening to piano player Joe Krown (Tuesday through Thursday). City Park Lemonade and Champagne in the Oaks are popular drinks. Fried smoked oysters and other bar bites are available 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily. Open daily. Happy hour until 6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Revel Cafe and Bar

133 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 309-6122; www.revelcafeandbar.com

Bartender and historian Chris McMillian and his wife Laura opened the dog-friendly bar with a long menu of cocktails and upscale small plates and sandwiches. Sit at the elegant bar of polished wood with brass railings and try cocktails like New Orleans Is Drowning, made with Maker's Mark bourbon, Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, a muddled sugar cube, Angostura bitters and a Campari rinse, or go classic with a Pimm's Cup or Sazerac. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

Second Line Brewing

433 N. Bernadotte St., (504) 248-8979; www.secondlinebrewing.com

Wednesday is movie night at this craft brewery, which is dog-friendly anvd has an outdoor beer garden. Rotating food trucks park outside on most nights, and live music is staged periodically. Favorite brews include Batture Blonde Ale and Route 47 Red IPA. Open Wed.-Sun. No food.

Shamrock Bar and Grill

4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com; @ShamrockNOLA

Offering old-school arcade games, pool tables, beer pong cages, dart boards and more, this sports bar is packed with ways to play. On Saturday there's live music and guests can grab a Long Island iced tea before hitting the large dance floor. Karaoke is on the calendar Tuesday and Sunday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Swirl Wine Bar & Market

3143 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 304-0635; www.swirlnola.com; @swirlnola

There are free wine tastings 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at this dog-friendly bar and wine store, and more than 20 uncommon wines by the glass. Small plates by 1000 Figs are available, and food trucks park outside from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. There also are bimonthly seminars and wine dinners. Open Mon.-Sat. Food available. Happy hour varies.

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza

4024 Canal St., (504) 302-1133; www.theospizza.com

The local pizza chain has $1.50 longneck beers on Mondays and $1.50 draft beers on Tuesdays, both from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Wednesdays, all bottles of wine are half off. Sandwiches and salads also are available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Three Palms Bar and Grill

3813 Tulane Ave., (504) 459-4474; www.threepalmsbarandgrill.com

The restaurant has a lush patio with palm trees and a fountain, and there's a tiki bar featuring tropical drinks and daiquiris. The bar is dog-friendly, and there's karaoke. Popular drinks include margaritas, mojitos, fruity rum and vodka drinks. Burgers, wraps, meat pies, fries and salads are provided by happyEATs. Open Wed.-Mon. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.

Treo

3835 Tulane Ave., (504) 304-4878; www.treonola.com; @treonola

There's an art gallery featuring New Orleans-based artists, with shows that change monthly. Classic cocktails are $6 during happy hour, including the Corpse Reviver, a concoction of gin, dry curacao, Lillet, lemon and absinthe and the Blood and Sand, which is Scotch, maraschino liqueur, sweet vermouth and orange juice. Open daily. Food is available from Tana, including Gulf fish, garlic spaghetti with clams, grilled pork steak and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sun.-Mon.

Tulane Ave. Bar & Grill

3813 Tulane Ave., (504) 488-1400; @TulaneAveBar

Fans of American Horror Story head to this LGBT-friendly outpost for viewing parties on Wednesday nights. Friday features music by Vanessa Carr, and there's a drag show under the disco ball on the small stage in back on Saturday. The bar serves signature martinis. Open Tue.-Sat. Happy hour 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S. Telemachus St., (504) 488-8114; www.face-book.com/twelvemilelimit; @twelvemilelimit

The dog-friendly bar has a core of regulars who drop by for open-mic comedy on Monday, trivia games on Wednesday, to play pool, dance to a DJ and watch sports on TV. Barbecue is available Tuesday through Sunday. The Great Idea is made with vodka, Amaro, lemon, ginger beer and Angostura bitters, and The Baudin mixes bourbon, honey, lemon and Tabasco. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., midnight-2 a.m. Mon.-Thu, and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Vessel

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775; www.vesselnola.com; @vesselnola

Located in an old church, the restaurant focuses on shared plates made from fresh, seasonal ingredients from the Gulf Coast region. The wine list highlights international wines from coastal locations and a rotating selection of specialty cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Wit's Inn Bar & Pizza Kitchen

141 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1600; www.witsinn.com; @WitsInnNOLA

The Mid-City staple offers drink specials 7 p.m. till closing Sunday through Thursday. Popular drinks include Bahama Mamas and Long Island iced teas. Snag a $5 10-inch pizza on Thursday and watch a game on one of the 19 TVs, play board games or video poker, or jam with the jukebox. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.