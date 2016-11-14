The big bar guide: New Orleans East 

Visions Men's Club
4000 Downman Road, (504) 240-0069; www.visionsmensclub.com; @VisionsMC
Called the "New Orleans Bachelor Party Headquarters," the club has more than 300 linear feet of bar that provides front-row seating for watching dancers onstage. Private lap dances are available in VIP seating. There's also a covered patio and deck. Open daily. No food.
