The big bar guide: Riverbend/Carrollton/University Area 

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com; @AleonOak

The Riverbend's beer bar has a large outdoor patio and serves hearty pub fare such as poutine fries with beef gravy and cheese curds. There are special beer tappings and food pairing every week. Popular drinks are draft beer, old fashions, cucumber Collins and scotch. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.

The Boot Bar & Grill

1039 Broadway Ave., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com; @thebootnola

By day, The Boot is a casual spot for anyone looking for a cold pitcher of beer and some lunch or bar snacks. By night, it's packed with booty-shaking coeds. Located smack in the middle of college row, it offers daily specials including double drinks during Tulane football games and triple-shot mixed drinks on Wednesday. Pizzas, burgers and wings are served from The Boot Pizza & Grill next door. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-closing Wed., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Fri.

Bourree at Boucherie

1510 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 510-4040; www.bourreenola.com; @BourreeNola

Nathanial Zimet took two local favorites — wings and frozen daiquiris — and built a restaurant around them. The daiquiris focus on local fruits and ingredients like Old New Orleans Rum, and there's even a gin-and-tonic-flavored daiquiri. In addition to wings, there are meat pies, French fries, pork crackling and spicy boiled peanuts. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu.

Bruno's Tavern

7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com; @brunostavern

You can always get a $6 double Kettle One or a $5 beer and a shot at this laidback sports bar in the college section of town. There are daily drink specials, and $12 bottomless mimosas and bloody mary specials from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There are a pool table and dart board for the quasi-athletically inclined, and a menu of burgers, specialty fries, sandwiches and salads. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Carrollton Station

8140 Willow St., (504) 865-9190; www.carrolltonstation.com

The daily drink specials at this neighborhood hangout last all night and include $2.50 Yeungling Lager on Thursday and $3 cans of craft beer on weekends. There's stand-up comedy open mic on Wednesday, trivia on Thursday and more, and the bar stays open into the wee hours. We've Got Soul takes over the kitchen for dinner Thursday through Sunday, serving Southern cuisine. The Carrollton Station staff fires up a grill outside on Wednesday and there are bar snacks available other days. Open daily. Food available.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Bar manager Mateo Boudousquie (left) and general manager Chris Fagan compare cocktails at Chais Delachaise in the Riverbend.

Chais Delachaise

7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com

The Froze is frozen rose, creme de peche and lemon. Cool-Hand Luke is made with gin, cucumber, lime and ginger. The food menu includes cheese plates, steak tartare, french fries, lamb sliders and mussels. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Cooter Brown's Tavern & Oyster Bar

509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com; @CooterBrowns504

With 20 TVs and 400 beers, 82 of which are on tap, Cooter Brown's may seem like just a sports bar, but the walls are decorated with more than 30 sculptured celebrity caricatures, each imbibing from an oversized beer bottle. Outdoor seating is available, and the food menu features oysters, po-boys, burgers and daily specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Madigan's Bar

800 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9455

The Riverbend watering hole, where you can always get Miller High Life or PBR for $2, draws an after-work crowd but has a younger vibe on weekends. There are pool tables and a jukebox to supply tunes. Patrons can order food like burgers from G.B.'s Patio Bar & Grill next door. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. daily.

Maple Leaf Bar

8316 Oak St., (504) 866-9359; www.mapleleafbar.com; @MapleLeafNOLA

The standard weekly calendar at the Oak Street institution includes performances by George Porter Jr. on Monday, Rebirth Brass Band on Tuesday and The Trio featuring Johnny Vidacovich on Wednesday. Live funk, rock, jazz and jam band music pours from the club every night and Sunday features a seafood boil. Open daily. No food.

Oak

8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com; @OakNola

There's a patio where patrons can sip wine, craft cocktails or martinis. Inside this wine bar is a more sophisticated but comfortable atmosphere with seasonal small plates. There's live music Thursday through Saturday and free wine tastings on Thursdays. Wednesdays feature half-priced bottles of wine. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rock 'n' Bowl

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com; @rock_n_bowl

The father/son team of John and Johnny Blancher has established this fabled venue and bowling alley as an easy-going spot featuring top-shelf regional blues (Eric Lindell) and zydeco (Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas), draft beer, wine and cocktails and, a menu boasting burgers, loaded fries, wings, pizza and boudin bites. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

TJ Quills

7600 Maple St., (504) 861-7931; www.tjquills.com; @Tj_Quills

This Riverbend bar draws a college crowd with its pool table, sports on television and daily specials, which include Big Cup Night for mixed drinks and draft beer on Wednesdays, penny pitchers with a $5 cover on Thursdays and 50-cent drinks with a $5 cover on Saturdays. Patrons 18 and older can enter but must be 21 to drink. Open Tue.-Sat. No food. Happy hour 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Three Muses Maple

7537 Maple St., (504) 510-2749; @threemusesmaple

The new Riverbend branch of Three Muses features live jazz nightly and jazz brunch on weekends. The intimate dining room serves tapas-style small plates, pastas and a vegetarian selection. The Muse cocktail is made with cucumber-infused Hendrick's gin, St. Germain and blueberry. Open Wed.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat.

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683; www.collegeinn1933.com; @collegeinn

Located next door to Rock 'n' Bowl, this neighborhood favorite is a farm-to-table restaurant, pulling many of its ingredients from a large garden adjacent to the restaurant for use in its cocktails and Southern-Creole dishes. Every fifth Tuesday of the month is Plaid Night, where patrons wear plaid in honor of restaurant regular Cartwright Eustis IV's favorite shirt. The bar serves cold beer and standards. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.