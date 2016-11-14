Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Guide

The big bar guide: Slidell 

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria
176 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, (985) 288-1210; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola
See French Quarter section for bar description.

Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0500; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
The restaurant serves upscale contemporary Louisiana cuisine in a classy, comfortable setting. In good weather, guests can take a seat on a large deck overlooking Bayou Bonfouca while sipping a Bayou Cajun bloody mary, basil-cucumber lemonade cocktail or craft beers on tap. There's a jazz brunch on Sunday. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net; @southsidecafe1
The bright green and blue building foretells the lighthearted ambience within. Draft beer is the favored drink here, but bar patrons also come for strong cocktails like the frozen Bushwhacker. Brunch is served all day Sunday, and it's also happy hour all day. The menu is South Louisiana fare with seafood, steaks, po-boys, salads and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 3 p.m. to close Wed., and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Times Grill
1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; www.timesgrill.com; @TGSlidell
See Mandeville section for restaurant description.


  |  
