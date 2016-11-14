The big bar guide: Slidell 

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria

176 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, (985) 288-1210; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0500; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

The restaurant serves upscale contemporary Louisiana cuisine in a classy, comfortable setting. In good weather, guests can take a seat on a large deck overlooking Bayou Bonfouca while sipping a Bayou Cajun bloody mary, basil-cucumber lemonade cocktail or craft beers on tap. There's a jazz brunch on Sunday. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu.

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net; @southsidecafe1

The bright green and blue building foretells the lighthearted ambience within. Draft beer is the favored drink here, but bar patrons also come for strong cocktails like the frozen Bushwhacker. Brunch is served all day Sunday, and it's also happy hour all day. The menu is South Louisiana fare with seafood, steaks, po-boys, salads and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 3 p.m. to close Wed., and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Times Grill

1827 Front St., Suite 1, Slidell, (985) 639-3335; www.timesgrill.com; @TGSlidell

