The big bar guide: Uptown 

45 Tchoup

4529 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-9066; www.45tchoup.com

There's always sports on TV at this neighborhood bar, and food trucks park outside four nights a week. Beer and a shot is a favorite combo, and there are about 60 beer choices and $6 glasses of wine. Walls in the women's restroom are decorated with prom pictures. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Aline Street Beer Garden

1515 Aline St., (202) 494-8579; www.facebook.com/alinestreetbeergarden

This bar is styled like a German beer garden, and there's seating at long communal tables on the sidewalk. Weekly specials include two-liter stiefels (boot-shaped glasses) of beer on Tuesday, $3.50 pints of cask beer Thursday and draft pints of German beers for $3.50 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There's German food and changing pop-ups. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Arana Taqueria y Cantina

3242 Magazine St., (504) 894-1233; www.facebook.com/arananola; @arananola

This casual but sleek Mexican restaurant, which focuses on cuisine of the Yucatan area, has a wide selection of mezcals and tequila, among other drinks. During the restaurant's happy hour, drinks (including beer pitchers) and tacos are available for half price. Arana also offers bottomless margaritas on Saturday until 5 p.m. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

The Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenupub.com; @AvenuePubNOLA

There's a long list of bourbon and whiskey, but beer is the focus at this casual tavern on St. Charles Avenue. It's a good place for people watching, offers a rotating craft beer selection and hosts frequent beer and whiskey events. Boucherie's Nathanial Zimet created the food menu, which includes burgers, Dump Truck fries, vegan options and more. Open 24 hours daily. Food available.

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550; www.restaurantavo.com; @restaurantavo

Avo's signature burnt orange Negroni is made with gin, vermouth, aperol, lemon and charred orange. The Basilico is a cocktail of vodka, lemoncello and fresh basil. Bar snacks at the Italian restaurant include cheese and charcuterie boards, mussels and fries and fried cauliflower. The restaurant has a bar inside and another in the courtyard, where happy hour is held. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Bar Frances

4525 Freret St., (504) 371-5043; www.barfrances.com

The restaurant and wine bar serves contemporary American cuisine, craft cocktails and beer, and European wine. Sunday through Thursday bottles of rose are half off. Monday is wine flight night. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Barrel Proof

1201 Magazine St., (504) 299-1888; www.barrelproofnola.com; @BarrelProofNola

With an impressive selection of American, Irish and Japanese whiskeys, single-malt Scotches, locally and internationally brewed beer, wine and other signature spirits, the dimly lit Barrel Proof is a good place to unwind after a long day or to hang out until the wee hours. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

The Cucumber Firecracker heats up the mood at Basin Seafood & Spirits Uptown.

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St., (504) 302-7391; www.basinseafoodnola.com; @BasinSeafood

This restaurant focuses on rustic seafood dishes, and items such as crab and crawfish beignets appear on the bar's happy hour menu, which also features $4 local craft beers and $5 cocktails and glasses of wine. Oysters are 50 cents from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Bayou Bar

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1456; www.bayoubarneworleans.com

Resident pianist Philip Melancon plays at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at this casual tavern. Once a hangout for Frank Sinatra and Truman Capote, the bar features an extensive whiskey and beer list. There's also a menu of contemporary American bar fare. Open daily. Food available.

Black Label Icehouse

3000 Dryades St., (504) 875-2876; www.blacklabelbbq.com; @blacklabelBBQ

The neighborhood bar has a busy schedule of weekly events including stand-up comedy on Sunday, pop-up dinner and a movie on Tuesday, steak night on Wednesday and live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The bar is home to Texas-style barbecue and bar food. Open daily. Food available.

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

The Mid-Century Modern-styled interior sets an elegant atmosphere for sipping cocktails such as an Aperol spritzer or a selection of 20 wines by the glass. The menu includes small plates, salads, cheeses, meats and oysters curated by chef Christie Plaisance. Open Mon.-Sat. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Bronx Bar

New York Pizza, 4418 Magazine St., (504) 891-2376

The bar inside New York Pizza serves a $5 Pint n' Slice special every night; choose one topping and choice of domestic draft beer. Mimosas and bloody marys are both $4 on weekends. There are always sports on TV. The menu includes appetizers, salads, calzones and specialty pizzas. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

The Bulldog

3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; www.draftfreak.com/bulldog; @Bulldog_Uptown

See Mid-City section for

bar description.

Casa Borrega

1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 427-0654; www.casaborrega.com; @casaborrega

Housed in a renovated 19th-century Greek Revival home, the decor is colorful and leans to the spiritual. The bar has a good selection of tequilas and mezcals. Cocktails are $3 off before 5 p.m., and there's live music nightly. The signature margarita Borrega is Cimarron Blanco, Gran Gala, lime juice and dark agave nectar. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., (504) 509-7655; www.cavannola.com; @cavannola

This vintage-chic, Uptown sister of Sylvain and Meauxbar offers $5 daiquiris, Sazeracs, martinis and other drinks during weekday happy hour, and there are bar snacks (fries, oyster cocktail and hushpuppies) as well as a menu of coastal catches in raw, toast, salad, and small-plate formats. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Charlie's Steak House

4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323; charliessteakhousenola.com

Since opening in 1932, Charlie's Steak House has stuck to a no-frills policy (for years there was not even a menu). Since being reopened after Hurricane Katrina, the bar transitioned from its beginnings as a bourbon drinker's spot to one known for other cocktails and a wide selection of wines. The menu includes onion rings, cheese tots, French onion soup and crabmeat au gratin and steaks. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu.

The Club Ms. Mae's

4336 Magazine St., (504) 218-8035

It draws an eclectic crowd from all walks of life and has long been a favorite among college students and young professionals looking to let loose, due to its super cheap drinks and proximity to the Uptown universities and Magazine Street restaurants. Open 24 hours a day, it has a variety of table games like pool and foosball as well as multiple televisions. Open 24 hours daily. No food.

Columns Hotel Victorian Lounge

3811 St. Charles Ave., (504) 899-9308; www.thecolumns.com

Located on the first floor of a 19th-century mansion-turned-hotel in the Garden District, the bar draws a variety of patrons who like to sip classic cocktails such as mint juleps, Ramos gin fizzes and Sazeracs while listening to live music or watching the street scene on St. Charles Avenue. The restaurant serves Cajun and Creole cuisine. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Coquette

2800 Magazine St., (504) 265-0421; www.coquettenola.com

The restaurant is constantly evolving its craft cocktail list made with seasonal ingredients. In addition to nightly dinner, the restaurant serves lunch on Friday and brunch on weekends. The Coquette bar hosts Little Bird pop-up food Sunday through Thursday. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Courtyard Brewery

1020 Erato St.; www.courtyardbrewing.com; @CourtyardBrew

The nanobrewery and taproom are housed in a converted warehouse loading zone, and have an industrial look. It attracts a casual crowd. The newly added Unit B, a small taproom expansion, is used for art installations, private events and dinners. The selection includes house-made Baby IPA, Just Enough to Aggravate A Bear, a Belgian dark strong ale and Old Sleepyhead, a wheat wine. Food trucks visit nearly every night. Open daily. No food.

Crudo+Bar at Baru

3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapas.com; @BaruTapas

The bar is upstairs at Baru Tapas, and it offers signature cocktails and seafood small plates, including tartare and oysters. The bar serves mojitos, pisco sours and a Paloma made with mezcal, grapefruit, agave and basil. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Cure

4905 Freret St., (504) 302-2357; www.curenola.com; @curenola

Cure and its lauded mixologists pioneered New Orleans' craft cocktail movement. Try a classic mixed drink or let one of the bartenders make something tailored to your palate. Dress is upscale chic. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Del Fuego Taqueria

4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797; www.delfuegotaqueria.com; @delfuegotacos

Margaritas, sangria and beer are standards at this Mexican restaurant, which offers half-off salsa trios during happy hour. Most-ordered drinks include the house margarita, Ojos de Fuego and La Paloma. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Delachaise

3442 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com

An interesting mix of cozy, quirky and sophisticated makes this streetcar-shaped bar a popular destination for lingering over drinks and upscale pub fare. Almost two dozen wines are available by the glass and more by the bottle, and there are beers from all over the world. There's a patio that overlooks the streetcar line, and the kitchen serves food late. There are $5 glasses of wine every day. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.

Dos Jefes Uptown Cigar Bar

5535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 891-8500; www.dosjefes.com

There's live jazz nightly, premium cigars and a full range of drinks, including 16 wines by the glass, and large selections of whiskey, tequila and rum. Margaritas, Old Fashioneds and Sazeracs are popular drinks, and daily happy hour features $2 longnecks. There's also an open-air patio, and Taceaux Loceaux food truck parks outside Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Emeril's Delmonico

1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico; @DelmonicoNOLA

The bar menu features $5 small plates and snacks from the restaurant's menu of contemporary Louisiana Creole cuisine. There's live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The barrel-aged Vieux Carre cocktail is made with Bulleit rye, cognac, sweet vermouth, Benedictine and Peychaud's and Angostura bitters. Open daily. Food available.

Evangeline Lounge Two

1753 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-4500

Sit at the long bar and visit with neighborhood regulars who come for cheap drinks and cold beer. There's a pool table, video poker, a DJ sometimes and sports on TV. Service industry workers get happy hour pricing all day Sunday through Tuesday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Fat Harry's

4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582; @fatharrys504

The popular New Orleans institution serves local beers on tap by the pint or pitcher, and the front patio overlooks St. Charles Avenue. A crowd of university students and alumni frequent this bar on game days. The food menu features a variety of sliders, St. James Cheese Co. cheeses and daily specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria

6215 S. Miro St., (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola

See French Quarter section

for bar description.

Gasa Gasa

4920 Freret St., (504) 304-7110; www.gasagasa.com; @GasaGasaNOLA

Painted paneling and projections light up the stage, which hosts touring indie rock, local honky tonk, jazz, funk and punk and metal bands. The wraparound bar offers a sizeable selection of bottled beer and beer on tap. There's also a colorful courtyard for hanging out between sets, or patrons can browse the eclectic record bins from Sisters in Christ. Open Tue.-Sun. No food.

Half Moon Bar & Grill

1125 St. Mary St., (504) 593-0011; www.halfmoongrillnola.com; @halfmoonnola

From skee-ball in the back to window seats for people-watching, this neighborhood bar has plenty of nooks and crannies where patrons can relax. Outdoor seating is available in the courtyard or on the sidewalk. Balance the beer menu with the grill's late-night bites. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Henry's Uptown Bar

5101 Magazine St., (504) 324-8140; www.henrysbaruptown.com

This quintessential family-owned New Orleans watering hole first opened in 1900 and has been visited by its share of famous people, including Lee Harvey Oswald. On weekend game days, beer buckets are $11. There's food by the Big Cheezy. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour Mon.-Fri., opening-till 7 p.m.

Hot Tin Bar

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1452; www.hottinbar.com

The intimate rooftop bar is modeled after a 1940s artist's loft, has a view of the river and downtown, and serves Champagne and cocktails. The Champagne Safari is made with Oryza gin, Pimm's, Aperol, cucumber and lemon. Open Wed.-Sun.

The Irish House

1432 St. Charles Ave., (504) 595-6755; www.theirishhouseneworleans.com; @irishhouseNOLA

This gastropub specializes in Irish fare (often with a local twist, such as the Irish gumbo) and offers an extensive bar menu with a variety of whiskeys. There's brunch on weekends, featuring generously sized omelets. The restaurant also hosts traditional Celtic musicians on Monday and has other special events periodically. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Kenton's

5757 Magazine St., (504) 891-1177; www.kentonsrestaurant.com

The classic American whiskey bar and restaurant features food that pairs well with bourbon, such as wood-fired oysters served with smoked potatoes and country ham. Whiskey cocktails and mixed drinks are showcased, such as the Bourbon Fever Benchmark made with Fever Tree tonic and orange bitters, but an assortment of draft beer and wines also is available. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kingpin

1307 Lyons St., (504) 891-2373; @KingpinNola

On an otherwise quiet and narrow strip off Prytania Street, The Kingpin stays busy with shuffleboard players, New Orleans Saints fans, movie crowds squeezing in a pre-show round, and beer drinkers (more often nearby Uptowners than college crowds). Food trucks are available Monday through Saturday. Open daily. Happy hour 3:30 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine St., (504) 899-3374; www.mahonyspoboys.com

This sandwich shop is known for its menu of creative po-boys, but its fully stocked bar serves beers from Abita Brewing Company and NOLA Brewing. Happy hour features $2 draft beers and house wines and $5 appetizers. There are TVs for sports viewing and some seating in front on Magazine Street. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Martin Wine Cellar

3827 Baronne St., (504) 894-7444; www.martinwine.com; @martin_wine

The wine store returned to Baronne Street after a long Hurricane Katrina-related hiatus and is bigger, with a huge deli serving cheese, charcuterie, small plates and sandwiches to accompany an impressive wine selection. The bar offers a selection of wine and craft beers. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Mayfair Lounge

1505 Amelia St., (504) 895-9163

There's a loyal core of regulars who come to this neighborhood spot for cheap drinks, heavy pours, watching sports (patrons get a free shot when the New Orleans Saints make a touchdown) or pool night on Wednesday. The Budweiser mini-pitcher is a popular selection. The decor is an eclectic mix of Mardi Gras and Christmas and the ambience is laid-back and fun-loving. Open daily. No food.

Midway Pizza

4725 Freret St., (504) 322-2815; www.midwaypizzanola.com; @midwaypizza

The pizza joint serves deep-dish and thin-crust pizza, salads, flatbreads and appetizers. There's a large selection of beer bottled and on tap. During happy hour, there's $5 double well drinks and half-off appetizers at the bar. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Milan Lounge

1312 Milan St., (504) 895-1836; www.1312milan.com

2016 is the year for this neighborhood bar that's decked to the max with Chicago Cubs paraphernalia. The lounge prides itself on offering cheap drinks and staying open late, but patrons have to be buzzed in. The bar airs all Louisiana State University and Chicago Cubs games and offers free food during New Orleans Saints games. Popular drinks include Miller High Life, Schlitz, regional brews and Jameson shots. Open daily. Food available.

Monkey Hill Bar

6100 Magazine St., (504) 899-4800; www.monkeyhillbar.com; @monkeyhillbar

This living room-style lounge is known for a creative martini menu that has a distinctive dessert flavor, including the Bananas Fosteri, Cupcake-tini and Smores-tini. There's also beer, wine and Scotch. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Nit Noi

La Thai Uptown, 4938 Prytania St., (504) 899-8886; www.lathaiuptown.com; @ nolathaiuptown

The recently renovated restaurant includes a new bar where patrons can order small plates of traditional Thai street food. During happy hour, wine and beer are $3 and specialty cocktails are $5. Open Tue.-Sun. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

NOLA Brewing Tap Room

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 301-0117; www.nolabrewing.com; @NOLATapRoom

The 24 taps at NOLA Brewing's tap room offer its seven flagship beers (NOLA Blonde Ale, Hopitoulas, 7th Street Wheat and others) plus an array of specialty beers, such as bourbon barrel-aged stouts and the "funk series." Free brewery tours are open to the public with no reservations 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Food from McClure's Barbecue is served daily. Open daily. Food available.

Peoples Health New Orleans Jazz Market

1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 371-5849; www.phnojm.org

Wednesday is The Jam with CoolNasty, an open-mic jam for aspiring musicians, poets, comedians and other performers. It's free and there are specialty cocktails. The Creole Bounce Fitness hour starts at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and features world rhythms and Louisiana dance and music, followed by drinks at the Bolden Bar. Open Tue.-Sun. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Fri. (Happy hour at Bolden Bar 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thu.-Sat.).

Phillips Bar & Restaurant

733 Cherokee St., (504) 865-1155; www.phillipsbar.com; @phillipsbar

Phillips has been serving food and cocktails since the Great Depression, offering an array of beers, wines and classic cocktails. The fun starts Tuesday with trivia night, Wednesday is steak night and Thursday is taco night. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour opening-7 p.m. daily.

Primitivo

1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 881-1775; www.primitivonola.com; @eatprimitivo

The open-hearth restaurant offers whole chicken, ribs, rib-eye steaks, pasta, salads and ceviche. During happy hour, the wagyu burger is $10. Boulevardier and Maison Blanche cocktails are both on tap, and draft beers range from Schlitz to Parish Brewing Co.'s Canebrake. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Prytania Bar

3445 Prytania St., (504) 891-5773; www.prytaniabar.com; @ThePrytaniaBar

The dog-friendly bar has daily specials, such as $5 double mimosas and bloody marys on Saturday and Sunday, and $2 wine, Champagne and well liquor all day Tuesday. TVs screen New Orleans Saints games, U.S.A. soccer matches and all University of Michigan games, as well as popular TV shows. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

The Rendon Inn's Dugout Sports Bar and Grill

4501 Eve St., (504) 826-5605

The dog-friendly bar has a pool table, dart board and a patio equipped with TVs screening sports daily from the Sunday Ticket. The kitchen serves lunch and dinner specials daily and boiled seafood when in season on Fridays and Saturdays. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Roberts Bar & Liquor Store

3125 Calhoun St., (504) 866-9121

Roberts Bar was established in 1933 — one day after Prohibition was repealed. Today regulars keep Jager bombs the most popular drink and entertain themselves with pool games, monthly ping-pong tournaments and an internet jukebox. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

The Saint

961 St. Mary St., (504) 523-0050; www.thesaintneworleans.com; @saintbar

DJ Otto and a slew of other record slingers often are on the decks at this dim, low-ceilinged den of dance parties. Tuesday brings "Tikioki" (tiki drinks and karaoke), and the jukebox is free on Sunday. There's also a patio out back. Open daily. No food.

St. Joe's Bar

5535 Magazine St., (504) 899-3744; www.stjoesbar.com

This saintly spot is known for its religious iconography, such as crosses that have been given to the owners over the years, that hang from the ceiling and on the walls. Peruse the selection of beer, bourbon and Irish whiskey before shooting pool, or head to the paper lantern-adorned back patio with one of the bar's signature blueberry mojitos. Open daily. No food.

Samuel's Blind Pelican

1628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 558-9399

Overlooking the St. Charles Avenue streetcar, Samuel's Blind Pelican has a lush tropical patio. Oyster lovers can slurp their way through happy hour, when a dozen raw are $3 and a dozen char-grilled are $8.50 with an alcohol purchase. There's also a full menu of Cajun pub food. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge

7612 Oak St., (504) 861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com; @snakeandjakes

The dog-friendly dive bar is a favorite late-night haunt for people who just don't want the party to end (it doesn't open until 7 p.m.). Tucked in an Uptown residential area, the bar is decked in Christmas lights year around and the Santa statue sports a New Orleans Saints jersey. Beers and shots are popular choices, and happy hour features $2.50 well drinks and $2 beer. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 7 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Ave., (504) 293-3473; www.superiorseafoodnola.com; @SuperiorNOLA

The bistro ambience is carried through the structure, which includes salvaged architectural elements. Popular drinks include the frozen French 75, a mix of gin, Champagne and fresh lemon juice; and a frozen pomegranate mojito made with rum, fresh mint, lime juice and pomegranate. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. daily and 10 p.m.-till Fri.-Sat.

The Tasting Room

1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com

With wine flights, cheese plates, charcuterie boards and other snacks, and a knowledgeable staff, the dog-friendly wine bar in the historic Lower Garden District offers a relaxed but elegant atmosphere for oenophiles and amateurs alike. Open Tue.-Sun. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza

4218 Magazine St., (504) 894-8554; www.theospizza.com

See Mid-City section for restaurant details.

Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar & Restaurant

2604 Magazine St., (504) 897-5413; www.traceysnola.com; @TraceysNola

A New Orleans Saints game day hangout, football fans can stake out a spot in front of the bar's 20 TV screens before digging into a crawfish and green onion sausage po-boy or sharing a muffuletta. If you're up to the challenge, form a team and take on Tuesday night trivia. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Uptown Sports Bar and Grill

3629 Prytania St., (504) 891-8800; www.uptownsportsnola.com

With TVs on every wall, pizzas in the oven and rows of pool tables, this is a good spot to spend game day. Beer is the drink of choice. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com; @UrbanSouthBrewery

The new brewery and tap room serves craft beers like Holy Roller IPA and Charming Wit. There are sports on TV and free Wi-Fi. The brewery also hosts food trucks. Open Thu.-Mon.