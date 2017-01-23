Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 Events » Events Feature

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The Bluegrass Pickin’ Party celebrates 10th anniversary 

Musicians perform every Monday at Hi-Ho Lounge

By
click to enlarge ae_feat-1.jpg

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Bluegrass Pickin' Party 10th Anniversary

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday

Hi-Ho Lounge, 2239 St. Claude Ave., (504) 945-4446; www.hiholounge.net

Free admission

Like many a good time passed in New Orleans, the weekly Monday night Bluegrass Pickin' Party at the  Hi-Ho Lounge tends to start early and end late.

  As one recent all-acoustic jam started, roughly a dozen musicians with guitars, fiddles, mandolins, banjos and an upright bass took seats in a circle of chairs arranged on the club's dance floor. Around them, a crowd of 30 gathered in the dive-ish club's dim red-hued lighting.

  The musicians struck up a song 15 minutes before the announced 8 p.m. start and cajoled each other with commands of "all in C," "gypsy jazz guitar" and "jug house" as they sailed through old-time staples including "Sitting on Top of the World" and nascent gospel classic "The Hand of the Almighty," recorded by John R. Butler in 2003. At a few minutes past 10 p.m., per tradition, the group launched into Roy Acuff's "Wreck on the Highway," followed by a take on Merle Haggard's "Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down," with the late outlaw-country great's 1966 lyrics amended to, "Each night I leave the Hi-Ho when it's over / Not feeling any pain at closing time."

  Closing with those two covers is one of a few rules governing the Bluegrass Pickin' Party, a family affair that marks its 10th anniversary Jan. 30.

  The event marks a decade since Geoff Coats, Mike Kerwin, Matt Rota and a few otherss approached former Hi-Ho owner John Hartsock about playing bluegrass music in the bar on Monday nights, says Tucker Baker, a guitarist and banjo player with 100 or so Pickin' Parties under his belt.

  "Those boys came by and jammed like they did Monday nights at Liuzza's by the Track before [Hurricane Katrina]," Baker says. "They got it up and going again and it went on its own from there."

  Bartender Brett Peifer says the Bluegrass Pickin' Party brings him a crowd of customers not found anywhere else on a Monday night.

  "Cool as hell," Peifer says in describing the weekly event's vibe. "The musicians are super laid-back. ... They're having fun, hooting and hollering."

  A few minutes later, Victoria Coy led fellow players into "Jolene." Her version of Dolly Parton's song (notably covered by Jack White) "is slightly different," Coy says. She first attended the Pickin' Party 10 years ago with her dad, who taught her bluegrass during childhood. After countless jams of only sitting and listening, Coy discovered her latent passion for playing and singing bluegrass. She says celebrity sit-ins — Ed Helms twice, Peter Rowan once — were highlights, but notes bands formed on the basis of connections made at the Pickin' Party, including Sweet Olive String Band, The Necessary Gentlemen and The High Ground Drifters.

  "That's the neatest thing," she says, "To see how these connections start to develop and spot what people have been playing together after this."

  "This is one of the most open bluegrass jams, acoustic jams, you'll find," Baker says. "The key thing is to just keep it going. Maintain consistent music quality in a place that's open with a good format in a good set-ting that'll make folks want to just come on by."

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Events Feature »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Events Feature

More by Frank Etheridge

  • The big bar guide: more than 400 places to find a drink

    Dive bars, sophisticated sipping spots and everything in between in and around New Orleans
    • by Andrea Blumenstein, Will Coviello, Mary Cross, Frank Etheridge, Kandace Power Graves, Della Hasselle, Katherine M. Johnson, Dena Marks, Sarah Ravits, Cate Root and Katie Walenter
    • Nov 14, 2016

  • Gambit’s 40 Under 40, class of 2016

    Saluting the 19th class of the city’s brightest innovators, artists and professionals
    • by Kevin Allman, Andrea Blumenstein, Will Coviello, Frank Etheridge, Kandace Power Graves, Laura Ricks, Cate Root, Kat Stromquist, Missy Wilkinson and Alex Woodward
    • Oct 31, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Gomela/to Return: Movement of Our Mother Tongue @ Ashe Power House
    1731 Baronne St. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 29

  • Gambit Pick
    Sea of Common Catastrophe @ University of New Orleans
    Robert E. Nims Theatre, Performing Arts Center, St. Anthony Drive off of 2000 Lakeshore Drive http://www.theatre.uno.edu

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 28

  • Gambit Pick
    White Rabbit Red Rabbit @ St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
    583 Broadway St.

    • Thursdays, Fridays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 27
    • Buy Tickets

  • Gambit Pick
    Ronald K. Brown, Evidence @ NOCCA Riverfront Lupin Hall
    2800 Chartres St. http://www.nocca.com

    • Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 29, 2 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jelly's Last Jam @ Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre
    616 St. Peter St. http://www.lepetittheatre.com

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation