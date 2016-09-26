The Count: adult Louisianans now receiving health services since Medicaid’s expansion in July 

Louisiana department of health SECRETARY REBEKAH GEE (pictured) released figures last week showing more than 305,149 Louisianans have enrolled in Medicaid since the program's expansion in July, and nearly 12,000 people have received preventative care and tests for ailments such as diabetes and cancer. "Louisiana's Medicaid expansion is not just a card in the hands of members, it's saving lives." Gee said in a statement. Orleans and Jefferson parishes had some of the highest enrollments, with 43,534 people in Orleans Parish enrolling and 35,597 people in Jefferson Parish coming in to the system. For up-to-date statistics and more information, visit www.ldh.la.gov/healthyladashboard.