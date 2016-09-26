Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016 News » The Count

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The Count: adult Louisianans now receiving health services since Medicaid’s expansion in July 

305,149

By
click to enlarge drgee-672016.jpg

Louisiana department of health SECRETARY REBEKAH GEE (pictured) released figures last week showing more than 305,149 Louisianans have enrolled in Medicaid since the program's expansion in July, and nearly 12,000 people have received preventative care and tests for ailments such as diabetes and cancer. "Louisiana's Medicaid expansion is not just a card in the hands of members, it's saving lives." Gee said in a statement.   Orleans and Jefferson parishes had some of the highest enrollments, with 43,534 people in Orleans Parish enrolling and 35,597 people in Jefferson Parish coming in to the system. For up-to-date statistics and more information, visit www.ldh.la.gov/healthyladashboard.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More The Count »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in The Count

More by Kevin Allman

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Art for Arts' Sake @ Julia Street
    300 to 600 blocks

    • Sat., Oct. 1

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation