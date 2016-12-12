Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 12, 2016

The Count: funding from Community Development Block Grants headed to Louisiana flood relief 

$1.2 billion

PHOTO COURTESY U.S. DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE

PHOTO COURTESY U.S. DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE

Funding from Community Development Block Grants headed to Louisiana flood relief

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure Dec. 8 to send nearly $4 billion in disaster relief funding to states impacted by weather disasters in 2016. The resolution earmarks $1.5 billion for Louisiana, with more than $1 billion coming from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for housing and other services. Other funds are for infrastructure, transportation and agricultural aid in the wake of August's devastating floods.

  "We are making significant progress in obtaining the necessary resources from the federal government to recover from the historic floods in March and August," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Dec. 6 statement following the introduction of the resolution by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. "This additional assistance is a significant step in the right direction that will give Louisianans some much-needed help as we continue to rebuild."

  In September, Congress approved more than $500 million in disaster relief; more than $438 million headed to Louisiana. The resolution passed last week now heads to the U.S. Senate for approval.

