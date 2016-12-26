The count: New Orleans settles with 17 plaintiffs over NOPD civil rights violations and killings 

The settlement reached between the City of New Orleans and 17 plaintiffs who sued the city following the deaths of family members at the hands of the New Orleans Police Department following Hurricane Katrina

In an emotional address Dec. 19, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced the city will pay more than $13 million to settle civil rights lawsuits stemming from the killings of three people by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) following Hurricane Katrina and subsequent cover-ups. The settlement includes the families of people killed and injured on the Danziger Bridge, as well as Henry Glover, whose body was placed in a burning car, and Raymond Robair, who was beaten to death before the storm. Landrieu apologized for their deaths, which he said "left us all disappointed and ashamed." "On behalf of the City, we are so sorry these families have had to endure this hurt," Landrieu said in a statement. "Now we can look forward and as best we can bring closure to this terrible and difficult period in our history."