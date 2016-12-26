Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 26, 2016 News » The Count

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The count: New Orleans settles with 17 plaintiffs over NOPD civil rights violations and killings 

$13.3 million

By

The settlement reached between the City of New Orleans and 17 plaintiffs who sued the city following the deaths of family members at the hands of the New Orleans Police Department following Hurricane Katrina

In an emotional address Dec. 19, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced the city will pay more than $13 million to settle civil rights lawsuits stemming from the killings of three people by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) following Hurricane Katrina and subsequent cover-ups. The settlement includes the families of people killed and injured on the Danziger Bridge, as well as Henry Glover, whose body was placed in a burning car, and Raymond Robair, who was beaten to death before the storm.   Landrieu apologized for their deaths, which he said "left us all disappointed and ashamed."   "On behalf of the City, we are so sorry these families have had to endure this hurt," Landrieu said in a statement. "Now we can look forward and as best we can bring closure to this terrible and difficult period in our history."

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More The Count »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in The Count

More by Alex Woodward

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Amy Schumer @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Sat., Dec. 31

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation