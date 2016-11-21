Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 21, 2016 News » The Count

The count: pounds of pecans expected to be harvested in Louisiana in 2016 

4 to 5 million

By

Source: LSU AgCenter

Thanks to insects, fungi and other pests, Louisiana pecans had a tough year in 2016, according to a release by the LSU AgCenter. According to the AgCenter's pecan expert Charlie Graham, it's been a bad year nationally for pecans, which also are grown in Georgia, Texas, New Mexico and other states. 2015 was a similarly bad year for pecan production, due to hurricanes, wet weather, poor pollination and other bedevilments, according to the Western Farm Press.   The AgCenter stated that most pecan harvesting takes place between October and late November, but it can continue until January. So if you don't get your fill of pecan pie on Thanksgiving, there's still hope.

Pecans, Louisiana

