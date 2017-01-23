Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 News » The Count

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The count: the number of affordable low-income units in New Orleans that will return to market-rate apartments by 2013 

6,100

By
click to enlarge thelatest_1.jpg
(Source: Tulane City Center)

Following the debate over expiring tax credits at the American Can Apartments and how to maintain housing for low- and middle-income renters who depend on the affordability of those units, housing advocacy groups say there likely are more debates to come. American Can relied on $29 million in public funds for tax-exempt bond financing for 53 units. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration worked with owners and tenants to ensure residents could stay there through March. But tax credits or subsidies at another 1,200 units will expire by 2021. That number will reach 6,000 by 2031. Landrieu's five-year plan for affordable housing promises to "build or preserve" 7,500 affordable housing units by 2021.

  At 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, a panel at Tulane City Center (1725 Baronne St.) will discuss "what happens to working families in New Orleans as affordable housing tax credits begin to sunset?" in conjunction with the exhibit The Cost of Home. Panelists include Shana Griffin, Executive Director of the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center Cashauna Hill, and Hannah Adams with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

More The Count »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in The Count

More by Alex Woodward

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation