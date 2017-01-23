The count: the number of affordable low-income units in New Orleans that will return to market-rate apartments by 2013 

(Source: Tulane City Center)

Following the debate over expiring tax credits at the American Can Apartments and how to maintain housing for low- and middle-income renters who depend on the affordability of those units, housing advocacy groups say there likely are more debates to come. American Can relied on $29 million in public funds for tax-exempt bond financing for 53 units. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration worked with owners and tenants to ensure residents could stay there through March. But tax credits or subsidies at another 1,200 units will expire by 2021. That number will reach 6,000 by 2031. Landrieu's five-year plan for affordable housing promises to "build or preserve" 7,500 affordable housing units by 2021.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, a panel at Tulane City Center (1725 Baronne St.) will discuss "what happens to working families in New Orleans as affordable housing tax credits begin to sunset?" in conjunction with the exhibit The Cost of Home. Panelists include Shana Griffin, Executive Director of the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center Cashauna Hill, and Hannah Adams with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.