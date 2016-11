That's 17 percent of total registered voters in the state; as of Nov. 1, Louisiana had 3,022,075 registered voters. By contrast, the 2012 presidential election saw only 356,603 early ballots cast.

Orleans Parish accounted for 48,968 (9.5 percent) of those statewide early ballots, followed closely by East Baton Rouge Parish with 47,064 votes and St. Tammany Parish with 43,623 votes. Jefferson Parish had 34,926 early votes cast (6.7 percent of the statewide total).