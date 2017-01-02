The count: the number of shootings in New Orleans in 2016 (as of Dec. 20) 

Source: Jeff Asher, Crimealytics (www.nolacrimenews.com)

2016 will be remembered as yet another bloody year in New Orleans, with the most gunshot victims since 2011, according to crime analyst Jeff Asher. As of Dec. 28, 2016, the murder count was 175, an uptick from the three previous years. "The first question when forecasting gun violence going forward is whether shootings and murder rose in 2016 because of bad luck or whether it reflects a genuine change in the level of violence," Asher wrote. "Sadly it was almost certainly the latter." For 2017, Asher forecasts "most likely fewer shootings, more murder." Dec. 28, 2016 also marks 10 years since New Orleans musician and educator Dinerral Shavers was murdered in a shooting that stemmed from mistaken identity, followed within a week by the home invasion, shooting and murder of filmmaker Helen Hill. Those crimes spurred the creation of the group SilenceIsViolence, and on Jan. 11, 2007, thousands marched on City Hall in outrage. SilenceIsViolence has continued the memorial tradition every year, and on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m., the group and its supporters will gather at City Hall to read the names of those lost to violence in 2016.