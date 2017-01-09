Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 09, 2017 News » The Count

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The count: the number of states that raised their minimum wage as of 2017 

19

By

Louisiana is one of only five states with no minimum wage law of its own, observing only the $7.25 federal minimum wage for non-tipped workers. (Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee are the other four.)

  As of Jan. 1, however, 19 states raised their minimum wages, either by legislative means, ballot initiatives or previously agreed-to cost-of-living hikes. The states with the highest mandated minimum wage are Massachusetts and Washington ($11 per hour), while Washington D.C. stands at $11.50, higher than any state. California, Connecticut, Arizona and Vermont are the four other states where minimum wage is $10 per hour or higher, though some cities like Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle have enacted minimum wage laws higher than that of the rest of their state.

  Gov. John Bel Edwards supports a minimum wage hike in Louisiana (in 2016, he backed a bill by State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson to raise it to $8.50 by 2018), but minimum-wage bills traditionally have been a non-starter in the state legislature. This leaves Louisiana in the minority; as of the first of the year, 29 states and Washington D.C. have enacted higher minimum wages than that specified by federal law.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Minimum Wage

More The Count »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in The Count

More by Kevin Allman

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation