December 19, 2016 News » The Count

The count: the percentage of overall turnout that was down between the Nov. 8 primary and the Dec. 10 runoff 

54 percent

SOURCE: Dr. Edward Chernevak, University of New Orleans

Election fatigue? While 525,486 Louisianans cast their vote in the Nov. 8 primary that included the presidential election, a much smaller number turned out for the Dec. 10 runoff that featured Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and state Treasurer John Neely Kennedy fighting for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by David Vitter.

  Campbell was the last chance for Democrats to pick up a seat in the Senate, and he made the most of it nationally, raising $2.5 million in one month, along with high-profile appearances on programs like MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show. But the early voting percentages went against Campbell's ambitions, going down by two-thirds from the primary. "Kennedy received twice as many votes as did Campbell in northern Louisiana, which was reported to be the Democrat's base," reported Dr. Edward Chernevak of the University of New Orleans.

