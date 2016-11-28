The Crepe Place now open in Bywater 

Tracy Kish and Samantha Soliter opened The Crepe Place (941 Poland Ave., 734-985-1488; www.facebook.com/thecrepepalcenola) in Bywater Nov. 14. The casual cafe serves French street food-style crepes with sweet and savory fillings, and a vegan, gluten-free batter is available. Crepe options include ham, egg and cheese, a bacon, lettuce and tomato version and sweet fillings such as chocolate, Nutella, banana and lemon curd. The vegan pesto crepe is filled with tomatoes, baby spinach, broccoli and pecan pesto. Diners also can choose their own fillings.

Kish and Soliter went into business together when they opened The Crepe Cart (www.crepewizard.wixsite.com) at The French Market in January 2015. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The Crepe Place also serves coffee and espresso drinks. Smoothies and pastries will be added later, Kish says.

The shop has a kids' area with books and toys. The space also is dog friendly. The Crepe Place is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.