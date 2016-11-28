The Daily Beet to open in 2017 in CBD 

The Daily Beet (1000 Girod St.), a cafe and juice bar, will open early next year in the Beacon building in the Central Business District. The cafe, from JuiceNOLA's (www.juicenola.com) Dylan Maisel, will serve a menu similar to the vegetable-driven menu at his stand inside St. Roch Market (2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813; www.strochmarket.com), including quinoa bowls, avocado toasts, salads, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and more.

The restaurant joins the growing number of eateries at the South Market District development, including Willa Jean, Part + Parcel, The Company Burger and Magasin Kitchen. Chef Michael Gulotta's MoPho spinoff, Maypop, will open by year's end in the space formerly occupied by Ursa Major inside the Paramount building.