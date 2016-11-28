Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The Daily Beet to open in 2017 in CBD 

By
click to enlarge fork-2.jpg

The Daily Beet (1000 Girod St.), a cafe and juice bar, will open early next year in the Beacon building in the Central Business District. The cafe, from JuiceNOLA's (www.juicenola.com) Dylan Maisel, will serve a menu similar to the vegetable-driven menu at his stand inside St. Roch Market (2381 St. Claude Ave., 504-609-3813; www.strochmarket.com), including quinoa bowls, avocado toasts, salads, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and more.

  The restaurant joins the growing number of eateries at the South Market District development, including Willa Jean, Part + Parcel, The Company Burger and Magasin Kitchen. Chef Michael Gulotta's MoPho spinoff, Maypop, will open by year's end in the space formerly occupied by Ursa Major inside the Paramount building.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of The Daily Beet, CBD

More New Orleans Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Food News

More by Helen Freund

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    John Cleese and Eric Idle @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation