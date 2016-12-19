Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 19, 2016 Music » Music Previews

The extended-family band: The Chilluns at Tipitina's 

Dave Malone, Cranston Clements, Spencer Bohren and others perform Dec. 22

The Chilluns

• Dec. 22

• 9 p.m. Thursday

• Tipitina's 501 Napoleon Ave. (504) 895-8477 www.tipitinas.com

For The Chilluns, Father's Day comes whenever their various schedules permit. The New Orleans extended-family band — featuring pops Dave Malone (pictured), Cranston Clements and Spencer Bohren playing standards and originals with their grown-up children — dates back to the early 2000s, when Andre Bohren, a drummer, organized a gig modeled after the successful sit-ins by the other musically inclined offspring (including Johnny Malone, D'Arcy Malone Boye and Annie Clements). With two generations and innumerable genres between them, the group has a virtually unlimited potential setlist: pop, rock and R&B, from The Beatles and Aretha Franklin to Talking Heads and Michael Jackson. There are, of course, also those three paternal voices to be heard and heeded. Dave Malone, whose Radiators kicked in 2010 (only to reunite at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and elsewhere every year since), captures it in the way only a dad can: "I've been singing with my kids since they were born," he told Gambit, before their second organized concert, in December 2003. "I've used them as free background singers on my demos." Josh Paxton joins on piano. Tickets $12 in advance, $14 day of show.

Tags: , , ,

