Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 19, 2016 Music » Music Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

The gospel according to Alabama Shakes 

The band performs Sept. 22 at Champions Square

By
click to enlarge alabamashakes_cr_brantleygutierrez2.jpg

Photo by Brantley Gutierrez

Alabama Shakes

• Sept. 22

• 7:30 p.m. Thursday

• Champions Square

• Lasalle St.

• (504) 587-3822

www.champions-square.com

The first word came down from Andy "Be Wiser, Call" Bizer. New Orleans' own Saul Goodman moonlights as a manager for Hurray For the Riff Raff, and in late 2011, he was searching for a label home for Alynda Lee Segarra's then-unsigned country/folk band. But there was another group he wanted to talk about. One of the potential landing spots (and the eventual winner), ATO, had just inked a soul-revival quartet from Athens, Alabama, and according to Bizer, I had to hear their singer. The opportunity came a few weeks later, when Alabama Shakes made a proper New Orleans debut at One Eyed Jacks (with the Riff Raff as opener). That concert — for me and likely everyone who attended it — was one of the rare instances of hype being insufficient, of apocrypha becoming gospel. I had listened to the debut EP and liked it, but Brittany Howard's command over an audience is not something that can be recorded. She absolutely owned the club that night. The band returned in 2013 (at The Sugar Mill) and 2014 (for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival), but this is its first area show since the band released its second LP Sound & Color, which took the raw, ragged, first-take feel of Boys & Girls and exploded it in the sky, beautiful and strange. Corinne Bailey Rae opens. Tickets $42-$61.


  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Alabama Shakes, Champions Square

More Music Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Previews

More by Noah Bonaparte Pais

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Wolves in the Throne Room, Cloud Rat, Thou @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Mon., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Sexy Dex & the Fresh, Hildegard, Valerie Sassyfras @ Gasa Gasa
    4920 Freret St. http://www.gasagasa.com

    • Tue., Sept. 20, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Wye Oak @ Republic New Orleans
    828 S. Peters St. http://www.republicnola.com

    • Wed., Sept. 21

  • Gambit Pick
    Big Hush, Casual Burn, Killer Dale @ Hey! Cafe
    4332 Magazine St. http://www.heycafe.biz

    • Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Beyonce @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
    1500 Poydras St. http://www.superdome.com

    • Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation